Billy Loughnane expecting good run from Enceladus in St Leger at Doncaster

Billy Loughnane is expecting Enceladus to give an excellent account in Satrurday's St Leger after picking up the ride on Joseph O'Brien's second-favourite.
O'Brien has turned the 20-year-old title-chasing jockey with regular stable number one Dylan Browne McMonagle on the sidelines through injury and Loughnane is excited by the opportunity to land a Betfred St Leger on his first ever ride in the Classic.
Sea The Stars colt Enceladus goes into Saturday's feature on the back of three straight wins including in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival when last seen on July 30.
"It's fantastic ride to pick up," Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing. "I'm in a very fortunate position to be picking up rides like this and I've got a fantastic base of trainers supporting me. I'm the lucky one that gets to be a part of these fantastic horses.
"Obviously, it's unfortunate for Dylan but from my path it's a great ride to pick up. He's been impressive this summer and hopefully he has one more left in him.
"He's been going through the ranks smoothly and impressing with every start, it'll obviously be a stiffer assignment on Saturday but Joseph will have him in fantastic nick, he needs no introduction to his training. Hopefully we can get the job done."
Loughnane will leave no stone untuned in his preparation, stating that he will be speaking to the horse's regular rider as well as Ryan Moore, who steered Enceladus to victory in the King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) at Royal Ascot in June, prior to the weekend feature.
"I'll have a good debrief and speak to the whole team beforehand. Dylan and Ryan have ridden him so I'll make sure to touch base."
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