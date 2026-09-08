Billy Loughnane expecting good run from Enceladus in St Leger at Doncaster

O'Brien has turned the 20-year-old title-chasing jockey with regular stable number one Dylan Browne McMonagle on the sidelines through injury and Loughnane is excited by the opportunity to land a Betfred St Leger on his first ever ride in the Classic.

Sea The Stars colt Enceladus goes into Saturday's feature on the back of three straight wins including in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival when last seen on July 30.

"It's fantastic ride to pick up," Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing. "I'm in a very fortunate position to be picking up rides like this and I've got a fantastic base of trainers supporting me. I'm the lucky one that gets to be a part of these fantastic horses.

"Obviously, it's unfortunate for Dylan but from my path it's a great ride to pick up. He's been impressive this summer and hopefully he has one more left in him.