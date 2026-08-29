Alfred Wallace swoops late under Oisin Murphy
Alfred Wallace pictured winning at Ascot

BetMGM Solario Stakes report and replay: Alfred Wallace puts experience to good use

Horse Racing
Sat August 29, 2026 · 3h ago

Experience came to the fore in the BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown as Ed Walker's Alfred Wallace saw off the relatively unexposed runners in the field.

Having his seventh career outing in the seven-furlong Group 3, Alfred Wallace was notching his third win having landed a Thirsk novice in May and the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot last month.

He was fourth to Haffner in Acomb at York but swiftly returned to winning ways after Kieran Shoemark kicked for home a fair way out before holding off the challengers.

The twice-raced Dover Street (16/1, Richard Hannon) ran on to be second, beaten half a length at the line, with the much talked-about Salisbury maiden winner Breacher (100/30) shaping well in third for joint-trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick.

The prestigious and often informative race had lost some of his lustre after the antepost favourite Rock Montreal was withdrawn on account of the ground.

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