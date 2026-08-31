Betfair Sprint Cup tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Haydock Park feature

Matt Brocklebank runs the rule over the potential field for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup and underlines his idea of the best early value.

ALMERAQ (Trainer: William Haggas) Proving strong in the antepost market and not hard to see why given the prospect of soft ground. He surprised a few people when coping with quick conditions so well to win the QEII Jubilee Stakes at the Royal meeting at Ascot but he didn’t look as comfortable on the July Course at Newmarket when bidding to make it three from three for the season. Every chance he’ll bounce back and he’s a big player with only eight career starts under his belt and clearly open to further improvement.

Almeraq returns to the winners' enclosure

AMERICAN AFFAIR (Jim Goldie) Has won over six and even seven furlongs but the Scottish speedster has made a name for himself with big-race victories at the minimum trip, landing last summer’s King Charles III and this year’s King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood. Weakened out of it after struggling to match the raw pace of American ace Bacio in the Nunthorpe more recently and it’ll take a (small) leap of faith to see him returning to winning ways this weekend.

American Affair (near side) wins a tight finish to the King George Qatar Stakes

ARAMRAM (Richard Hannon) Priced up at long odds and no shocks really given his official rating 108 leaves him with lots to find with the vast majority of these. He handles soft ground which could be useful in light of recent rain in the north west, but simply lacks the requisite class.

BIG MOJO (Mick Appleby) Arguably took advantage of a draw bias to beat the reopposing Kind Of Blue in this event 12 months ago but he was hardly winning out of turn and is evidently capable of top-class form on his day. Returned to winning ways at the Curragh last time so confidence bound to be high, but might just be vulnerable if the race doesn’t pan out quite as favourably as last year.

Big Mojo wins the Sprint Cup

COMANCHE BRAVE (Donnacha O’Brien) Hit the frame in eight of his 12 career Stakes races so far and gave everyone a clear sight of what he was capable of when beating smart three-year-old filly Venetian Sun in the July Cup when last seen. He has missed an engagement due to soft ground in the past which could set one or two alarm bells ringing, but the ability is there and he needs respecting if lining up on Saturday.

Billy Loughnane celebrates Comanche Brave's July Cup win

DOUBLE RUSH (Andrew Balding) Has had a break since seemingly coming unstuck upped to top-class company in the July Cup, having graduated through the handicap ranks including a narrow win in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot in June. Does have a bit of soft-ground form in the book from his younger days and he’s bred to cope with it too, but it’ll be hard to regain the winning thread here.

Celebrations for Double Rush's Wokingham win

JAMES’S DELIGHT (Clive Cox) Has won six of his 20 career starts, often when the ground is on the soft side. Has relatively recent form with the likes of Comanche Brave and Big Mojo in Ireland, but could just be fractionally out of his paygrade here unless it becomes a real mud-bath and more of a war of attrition which could slow the others down appreciably.

Clive Cox has a strong hand at Haydock

KIND OF BLUE (James Fanshawe) Group 1 winner from Champions Day 2024 but hasn’t quite been able to match that level of form in five starts last term, or two outings so far in the current campaign. Ran really well when second to Elmonjed at York back in May but Royal Ascot run looked like a step backwards, potentially on account of the fast ground as he’s not been seen since and looks to have been held back for autumn targets here and back at Ascot next month. Runner up in this 12 months ago and no surprise to see him in the mix once more.

Kind Of Blue (red cap) wins the Champions Sprint

MARVELMAN (Andrew Balding) Four-year-old representing an Andrew Balding yard that can do precious little wrong at present. Both career wins have come over seven furlongs and appeared to improve his form again when third to Notable Speech over that trip in the Sky Bet City Of York last time out (Zavateri just behind, replay below). Had shaped well over six at Newcastle on his seasonal debut though and his stamina for further could really help if conditions get testing, especially as he’s a proven winner when the mud is flying.

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MITBAAHY (Charlie Hills) Getting on a bit now at the age of seven and his career highlight remains a Group 2 win at the Curragh a couple of years ago so looks no more than a bit-part player here given he was well beaten in a French Group 3 last time out. Had returned to something like peak form when third in the Stewards’ Cup prior to that, in fairness, but still a longshot given the likely opposition.

Jamie Spencer with Mitbaahy at the Curragh

PABORUS (Ed Bethell) Beat Marvelman by a length-and-a-half in the Chipchase at Newcastle two starts ago but that one (who was penalised in the north east) turned the form around in York Group 1 upped to seven furlongs last time out. Still has very few miles on the clock for a five-year-old and he’s been held in high regard by his trainer for a while now. The drop back in trip could help and he’s an each-way price, but likely to need a decent PB in order to be successful.

COPPULL (Clive Cox) Speaking of PBs, Coppull produced one to finish a fine fourth to Comanche Brave in the July Cup and he was at least very close to that level when converting a slightly easier opportunity in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes last time. Won’t mind dropping back to pure sprinting but the prospect of soft ground has more of a question mark hanging over it as far as this horse is concerned.

Coppull beats Division

DIVISION (William Haggas) Kingman colt who hasn’t been far off the best of the three-year-old sprinters this term and has acquitted himself superbly since tackling his elders as well. Fifth in the July Cup at Newmarket was followed by a close (short-neck) second to Samangan in the Prix Maurice de Gheest and, like so many from the Haggas yard, he looks to be progressing all the time. Genuinely soft ground would be something new, however, whereas plenty of the others have already proven they can act on it.