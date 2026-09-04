Betfair Sprint Cup preview: Coppull team ponder whether to run

Clive Cox admits he’s facing a dilemma over whether to run Coppull in Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The ground at the Newton-Le-Willows venue turned heavy following 23mm of overnight rain Thursday into Friday and that would be uncharted territory for the three-year-old who is in peak form right now having finished fourth in the July Cup before winning the Hungerford on his last two starts. Speaking on Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “I’m concerned and its unknown territory for us. He’s very proven on a quicker surface, that said his pedigree does have ingredients that suggest he could cope with it. He’s by a Mayson mare and Bated Breath was also a horse who performed on easier ground. “It’s a difficult decision. Will be watching the racing on Friday and consult thoroughly with the owner over how we play it. We’ll see how that conversation goes really.