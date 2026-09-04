Betfair Sprint Cup preview: Coppull team ponder whether to run

Clive Cox admits he’s facing a dilemma over whether to run Coppull in Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.
The ground at the Newton-Le-Willows venue turned heavy following 23mm of overnight rain Thursday into Friday and that would be uncharted territory for the three-year-old who is in peak form right now having finished fourth in the July Cup before winning the Hungerford on his last two starts.
Speaking on Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “I’m concerned and its unknown territory for us. He’s very proven on a quicker surface, that said his pedigree does have ingredients that suggest he could cope with it. He’s by a Mayson mare and Bated Breath was also a horse who performed on easier ground.
“It’s a difficult decision. Will be watching the racing on Friday and consult thoroughly with the owner over how we play it. We’ll see how that conversation goes really.
“We always held him in very high regard. He won the Richmond very well indeed and he was third in the Middle Park. That was on good to soft ground but the territory we’re talking about on Saturday is uncharted at the moment. Physically I couldn’t be happier with him. He’s developed really nicely throughout his three-year-old career and he’s full of confidence after that Hungerford success.”
In contrast there are no ground concerns over Cox’s other runner, James’s Delight.
“We’ve been more protective with him when it gets too firm,” the trainer said. “There are no problems whatsoever when it comes to testing conditions with James’s Delight and he’s in very good order. Whilst he’s had sparing races this year because of such a dry summer, he’s given us a good impression every time he’s run and he’s certainly shown up very well.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.