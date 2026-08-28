Best Saturday bets from our Timeform analysts including the Curragh, Goodwood and Sandown

We round up the bets from our Timeform analysts for Saturday's action including tips for the Curragh, Goodwood and Sandown.

Vintage Clarets (13:45 Beverley) - Kieran Clark

The rain that's fallen in Yorkshire this week has been very much in VINTAGE CLARETS' favour and he can hopefully give his owners something to cheer before Burnley's away trip to Norwich at 3pm. He's fallen a long way in the weights since winning at the Shergar Cup meeting last year but looked firmly on the way back when second in the "Dash" under similar conditions to this on Derby day, backing that effort up next time despite an uncharacteristic slow start. Vintage Clarets' last two outings have placed too much emphasis on speed but with this likely to set up for the closers, he looks ready to strike from a career-low mark.

Forty Years On (14:00 Goodwood) - Gregory Spink

Another Saturday, another £100,000 7f handicap and it’s the second race at Goodwood which stood out for this week’s banker. FORTY YEARS ON is yet to put a foot wrong in her six-race career, winning four and going down narrowly on both her all-weather defeats. George Scott’s 4-y-o took a significant step forward on return when readily accounting for 14 rivals at Newbury in June (a host in behind have won subsequently) and, presumably off since because of the dry summer, this rapidly-improving filly is fancied to shrug off an 8lb rise and keep her unbeaten turf record intact. King's Charter (14:15 Sandown) - Simon Walker

The 3-y-o Kokbastau is likely to be all the rage in this following his runaway win at Kempton a fortnight ago, but there are sufficient reasons for wanting to take him on at the odds and it’s KING'S CHARTER that I’m happy to do it with. He’s not been seen since having three runs in Meydan earlier in the year but lack of fitness is rarely a concern with the Appleby yard and King’s Charter remains with unfinished business at 1¼m after just two goes at the trip so far. First-time cheekpieces has been a profitable angle with the stable over the last 12 months and 7lb claimer Toby Moore is booked who’s been successful on his last two rides for the yard.

Faiyum (15:40 The Curragh) - Billy Nash

The decision to keep FAIYUM in training as a 4-y-o is one that has yet to pay dividends but that may all be about to change. A wide-margin winner of a Group 3 on her final start last year, Ger Lyons's filly shaped well under a penalty on her return to action in the Park Express at this track in April before failing to do herself justice at Gowran the following month. The fact that she hasn't been seen since would suggest something came to light to explain that performance and her yard is in much better form now. Every drop of rain that falls will suit Faiyum and she can take this prize en route to even better things this Autumn.

Crowned (6.00 Windsor) - Simon Baker

This isn’t a nursery likely to take much winning and CROWNED surely has a favourite’s chance. He’s been beaten in similar races on his last two outings far but looked a bit unlucky when second in a well-contested race by Brighton standards on Sunday and there’s little doubt he’s on a favourable mark. This track will Crowned better and his form claims look than those of main market rival Stoney Wood, with the booking of the in-form Saffie Osborne no bad thing, either.