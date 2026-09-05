Best Saturday bets from our Timeform analysts including Haydock, Kempton and Thirsk

We round up the bets from our Timeform analysts for Saturday's action including tips for Haydock, Kempton and Thirsk.

NEEDLE MATCH - 13:25 Haydock (Kieran Clark)

William Haggas introduced a 2-y-o colt with Group 1 potential here on Thursday and the year-older Needle Match looks another. He found the Guineas coming far too soon in his development but shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up in a Group 3 in Ireland last time following a break. Given another month off before this assignment, the heavy ground will pose no problems considering his debut success came under similar conditions and if he improves as expected he should be up to winning this before a possible tilt at something like the QEII.

GREEK SYMPHONY - 13:45 Kempton (Simon Walker)

The two at the top of the weights head the betting in this nursery, Woodhay Wayfarer and Forest Berry both improving for the step up to 1m when successful in similar company last time out. They’ll surely be thereabouts once more, but at longer odds it could be worth chancing Greek Symphony on her first try at the trip. She’s run well to finish a close third on both outings since making a winning start in nurseries at Lingfield (only previous start on all-weather), on both occasions shaping as though well worth a try over a furlong further. She’s got a lovely draw in stall 2, is again ridden by a good-value apprentice and hails from a yard that’s been amongst the winners in recent days.

ANCHIANO - 14:05 Thirsk (Simon Baker)

This isn’t a bad nursery by any means but Anchiano looks as if he’s got in especially lightly. He was a surprise winner at Yarmouth in July, but there was no fluke about it and the form has worked out well, with runner-up Henley On Thames just one of those to advertise it when winning a big-field nursery at the Ebor meeting. Anchiano only managed third of 4 back at Yarmouth 9 days later, but subsequent events have quickly shown he was massively up against it trying to give plenty of weight to promising newcomers Evenfall and Minster Man – both of them winners since - and he probably showed even better form than for his win. Those efforts are supported by strong timefigures and suggest an opening mark of 83 is wide of the mark, with a drying forecast at Thirsk and the likelihood of a stiff tailwind both things that should favour his eager, forward-going style of racing.

WARRIOR MODE – 14:20 Kempton (Greg Spink)

Gelding surgery and/or a second breathing operation has seemingly worked the oracle for Warrior Mode this campaign, making a pleasing enough return to action when third at Newmarket in July before stepping up markedly on that returned to 1m when scoring over C&D the following month, a performance backed up by the timefigure. Sir Mark Prescott could hardly be in better form recently (already 2 winners and 3 seconds this month) and his lightly-raced 4-y-o can take this step up in class in his stride.

VEIL OF CLOUDS - 15:55 Kempton (David Johnson)