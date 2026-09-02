Arc Trials day at ParisLongchamp: Latest runners and betting

Gstaad is 13/8 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to provide Aidan O’Brien with a third win in Sunday’s Prix Du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

Circus Maximus (2019) and Rock Of Gibraltar in 2002 were the trainer’s two previous victors and his runner this time around heads to France off the back of an excellent second to Bow Echo in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Opera Ballo and Ten Bob Tony, who could reoppose, were third and fourth respectively in that race while another leading fancy, Notable Speech, won the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes last month. Francis-Henri Graffiard’s improving three-year-old Erdenali leads the home defence. Prix Moulin: Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 13/8 Gstaad, 11/4 Opera Ballo, 4 Notable Speech, Ten Bob Tony, 6 Erdenali, 8 Zeus Olympios, 14 Nighttime, 25 Expanded, Native Warrior, 40 Dreamliner

Who is entered in the Arc trials at ParisLonchamp? Benvenuto Cellini is 11/10 favourite to add the Prix Niel to his Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby success for the Ballydoyle team. He took on his elders at Ascot last time and ran a fine race to finish third behind Kalpana in the King George. Graffard is set to run the promising Varandir who lost his unbeaten record when fourth in the Grand Prix de Paris while Alam, third in that Group One, and Prix Eugene Adam winner Pearled Majesty are other strong home contenders. Last year’s Arc winner Daryz is 1/4 to head back to his title defence off the back of victory in the Prix Fox in which Betfred Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller and dual 2025 Derby winner Lambourn head the opposition. In the Prix Vermeille Jim Bolger’s narrow Yorkshire Oaks second Sparan Nua and Graffard’s Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud third Sunly are 5/2 joint-favourites.

Benvenuto Cellini - warm Prix Niel favourite