Almeraq on course for Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock with soft ground of no concern

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old features among a final field of nine for the Group 1 sprint as the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner looks to get back on song following a well-held ninth in the July Cup at Newmarket when last seen on July 11.

Angus Gold, representing Almeraq's owners Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, told Sky Sports Racing: "It's interesting, whether the ground has put a few people off... they've had the rain and it sounds like they're going to get a bit more.

"Hopefully we'll be there with a squeak.

"He's got form on soft and he's got the feet that would suggest he'll handle soft ground, I don't think that'll bother us.

"At Ascot, everything went a bit better for him (compared to the July Cup), when he settled back in the pack and came through with his run. At Newmarket, he broke without any cover and was a bit bold early. It was faster ground than Ascot and Tom said he thought cover was important for this horse, just to get him to relax and finish off his race, and he said that he could feel him changing his legs like the ground was a bit too quick for him.

"He's drawn in the middle so hopefully he can get a lead early and get him to finish off.

"I was thrilled to see him comeback mentally, to win his first race at Salisbury, Harry Davies won on him there and the horse didn't seem to turn a hair. He didn't seem worried about anything and all of a sudden the horse went to Ascot and stepped up a few grades there.

"He was lucky to walk away from the fall (at York), let alone win a Group 1, but it was particularly special to make him a Group 1 winner."

Last year's returning winner Big Mojo, Jim Goldie's American Affair and the James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue are other previous Group 1 scorers in the race, with Aramram, James's Delight, Marvelman, Padborus and Clive Cox's promising three-year-old Coppull completing the declarations.