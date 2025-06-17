Get 40/1 on Aidan O'Brien to train a winner on day three!

It is day three of Royal Ascot and Paddy Power are offering new customers a huge enhanced price on Aidan O'Brien to train a winner.

Day Three reflects a tactical shift by O’Brien: rather than fielding across the board, he's concentrated on those staying horses with proven fitness and pedigree. Illinois is the centrepiece — if he shows he stays the trip and handles the early fractions, O’Brien could be in with a live chance in the Gold Cup.

Paddy Power - Get 40/1 on Aidan O'Brien to train a winner on Gold Cup day

Day 3

SERENITY PRAYER (3.40) – The Oaks form isn’t represented in this year’s Ribblesdale but Serenity Prayer was a staying-on second to subsequent Epsom runner-up Whirl in the Musidora at York and Andrew Balding’s filly looks open to stacks of further improvement now set even more of a stamina test.

Day 4

SHADOW OF LIGHT (3.05) – Classic form often comes to the fore in the Commonwealth Cup and Charlie Appleby’s leading two-year-old colt from last season has clearly trained on based on his 2000 Guineas third at Newmarket. He looks made for the stiff six furlongs at Ascot and should be very hard to beat.

Day 5

STORM BOY (3.40) – The big-money buy from Australia can be excused his first run for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh as he clearly wasn’t ready to fire that day and if judged on his top-class form from Down Under last year, he should probably be favourite for Saturday’s feature sprint contest.

