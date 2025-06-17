Menu icon
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE today
Get 40/1 on Aidan O'Brien to train a winner on day three!

View the latest offer from Paddy Power

It is day three of Royal Ascot and Paddy Power are offering new customers a huge enhanced price on Aidan O'Brien to train a winner. 

Day Three reflects a tactical shift by O’Brien: rather than fielding across the board, he's concentrated on those staying horses with proven fitness and pedigree. Illinois is the centrepiece — if he shows he stays the trip and handles the early fractions, O’Brien could be in with a live chance in the Gold Cup.

Paddy Power - Get 40/1 on Aidan O'Brien to train a winner on Gold Cup day

Claim Offer

📹 Royal Ascot Preview with Patrick Mullins 

🕵️‍♂️ Our tips for Royal Ascot 

 Day 3

SERENITY PRAYER (3.40) – The Oaks form isn’t represented in this year’s Ribblesdale but Serenity Prayer was a staying-on second to subsequent Epsom runner-up Whirl in the Musidora at York and Andrew Balding’s filly looks open to stacks of further improvement now set even more of a stamina test.

 Day 4

SHADOW OF LIGHT (3.05) – Classic form often comes to the fore in the Commonwealth Cup and Charlie Appleby’s leading two-year-old colt from last season has clearly trained on based on his 2000 Guineas third at Newmarket. He looks made for the stiff six furlongs at Ascot and should be very hard to beat.

 Day 5

STORM BOY (3.40) – The big-money buy from Australia can be excused his first run for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh as he clearly wasn’t ready to fire that day and if judged on his top-class form from Down Under last year, he should probably be favourite for Saturday’s feature sprint contest.

📺 How to Watch and Bet Live on Royal Ascot

Catch every moment of the Royal Ascot 2025 on:

  • ITV Racing

  • Racing TV

  • Live streaming via major bookmakers (if you’ve placed a qualifying bet)

Coverage begins from 1:30 PM.

Many bookmakers offering Royal Ascot free bets also provide live streaming of the race.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

