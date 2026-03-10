Royal Ascot Free Bets, Tips and Paddy Power Sign Up Offers

Queen Anne Stakes (14:30)

More Thunder's second to Notable Speech in the Lockinge suggested genuine top-level credentials over a mile. That form carries weight, but the key question centres on whether the stiffer Ascot mile suits his strong-finishing style better than Newmarket's configuration.

Notable Speech won the Lockinge impressively, but his record at Ascot isn't quite as emphatic. The course demands sustained effort rather than explosive acceleration, which may tilt the balance back toward More Thunder.

Opera Ballo adds depth to the market. His profile suggests he could outrun expectations if the pace scenario develops favourably.

The price available on More Thunder underestimates his chances of reversing Lockinge form under these specific conditions.

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Coventry Stakes (15:05)

The market has settled on clear favourites, but the Coventry has a history of throwing up outcomes that don't align with pre-race expectations.

Cut A Dash impressed at York, recording a time that suggests significant untapped ability. His style of racing - prominent and progressive - tends to translate well to Ascot's straight course.

Aidan O'Brien holds multiple strong chances through Great Barrier Reef and Confucius, and his record in this race (11 wins) means his runners demand serious consideration regardless of price.

Royal Heritage's Hamilton performance hinted at considerably more to come, particularly if he handles the step up in class without over-racing.

This feels like a race where backing against the market leaders carries edge, provided the selection has clear tactical or physical advantages.

King Charles III Stakes (15:40)

Night Raider's progression since gelding suggests he's now fulfilling early promise that looked unfulfilled for some time. His Temple Stakes win - achieved despite a compromised start - demonstrated both pace and resilience.

The Australian challenge through Overpass brings proven Group-level form, though the bare five furlongs at Ascot can catch out horses more comfortable over slightly longer trips.

Asfoora's reapplication of headgear is significant. Previous runs suggest she possesses the raw ability to compete at this level when everything aligns.

Night Raider looks the most reliable option based on recent trajectory and course suitability.

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St James's Palace Stakes (16:20)

Bow Echo's Newmarket performance in the 2000 Guineas suggested a colt operating at an exceptionally high level. His combination of pace, acceleration and stamina marks him out as potentially generational.

Gstaad boosted that Guineas form by comfortably winning the Irish equivalent, which lends credibility to the view that Bow Echo beat a strong field rather than a weak one.

Talk of New York adds further intrigue. His profile suggests significant ability, and any concerns about experience are offset by the quality of his preparation.

The market has settled on Bow Echo as favourite, and the sporting rationale supports that assessment.

Ascot Stakes (17:00)

Reaching High's run in this race 12 months ago suggested a horse capable of winning it under better circumstances. His luckless passage cost him a clear chance, and the return to the same target implies connections believe unfinished business remains.

Puturhandstogether represents Joseph O'Brien's strongest hand and brings solid form over shorter trips. The step up in distance is speculative but not without logic given his pedigree.

Reaching High's combination of course form, stable intent and proven ability over the distance makes him difficult to oppose.

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Wolferton Stakes (17:35)

Haatem won this race 12 months ago and has since demonstrated durability across multiple campaigns. His Goodwood reappearance came just 25 days ago, which should leave him considerably sharper for this assignment.

Nahraan's final run as a three-year-old saw him finish behind two high-class colts, which suggests his current rating may underestimate his true ability.

Haatem's proven reliability at this meeting and recent racecourse sharpness make him the selection.

Copper Horse Stakes (18:10)

Valiancy's Hamilton win carried the hallmarks of a progressive three-year-old stepping forward again. His 8lb rise feels manageable given the manner of that victory.

Daiquiri Bay's Newmarket reappearance form looks solid in the context of subsequent results, and his profile suggests he'll handle the step up in distance comfortably.

Valiancy's progressive profile and recent form make him the logical selection despite his penalty.