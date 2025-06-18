Royal Ascot Preview & Free Bets for Day Two

Day two of Royal Ascot 2025, Wednesday 18th June, promises a thrilling array of races, featuring a mix of seasoned contenders and promising newcomers. Here's a comprehensive preview of the day's events:

🏇 Queen Mary Stakes (2:30 PM) – 5f Group 2 for 2yo Fillies

The Queen Mary Stakes kicks off the day's racing with a competitive field of two-year-old fillies. American trainer Wesley Ward has a strong record in this race, and his entry this year is expected to be a serious contender. Keep an eye on fillies that have shown early promise in their debuts.

🏇 Queen’s Vase (3:05 PM) – 1m6f Group 2 for 3yo Colts & Geldings

A stepping stone for future stayers, this race often produces horses that go on to success in longer-distance events. Look for contenders with stamina and a strong finish.

🏇 Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3:40 PM) – 1m Group 2 for Fillies & Mares

This race has seen dominance from four-year-olds in recent years. Trainers like John Gosden and Sir Michael Stoute have a strong record here, and their entries are worth noting. The field is expected to be competitive, with several high-class fillies and mares vying for the top spot.

🏇 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4:20 PM) – 1m2f Group 1 for 4yo+ Colts & Geldings

The feature race of the day, attracting top international talent. Notable entrants include:

Los Angeles : Aidan O’Brien’s charge has shown toughness and recent form, making him a standout contender.

Anmaat: The winner of the Tattersalls Gold Cup, he is expected to be a strong challenger.

This race is often won by one of the top-rated horses, making it a must-watch for fans and punters alike.

🏇 Royal Hunt Cup (5:00 PM) – 1m Handicap for 3yo+

A notoriously tricky race to decipher, the Royal Hunt Cup often produces surprise winners. Recent history shows that horses priced at 16/1 or bigger have had success, so don't overlook the longer-priced entries. It's a wide-open field, and anything can happen.

🏇 Kensington Palace Stakes (5:35 PM) – 1m Handicap for Fillies & Mares (Rated 0-105)

One of the newer races on the Royal Ascot calendar, the Kensington Palace Stakes has seen some unexpected winners. Trainers like Dave Loughnane have had success here, with horses entering off lower ratings performing well. It's a race where value can be found, so consider looking beyond the favourites.

🏇 Windsor Castle Stakes (6:10 PM) – 5f Listed for 2yo Colts, Geldings & Fillies

The final race of the day features two-year-olds in a fast-paced sprint. With fields often exceeding 20 runners, it's a wide-open contest. Recent history shows that long-odds winners are not uncommon, so keep an eye on the less fancied runners.

📹 Royal Ascot Preview with Patrick Mullins

🕵️‍♂️ Our tips for Royal Ascot

Day 2

OLD IS GOLD (6.10) – Andrew Balding’s juvenile goes into the Windsor Castle Stakes on the back of a straightforward success at Beverley, where he built on a promising debut run over this course and distance. He looks a true professional for a two-year-old and can be counted on to run an excellent race.

Day 3

SERENITY PRAYER (3.40) – The Oaks form isn’t represented in this year’s Ribblesdale but Serenity Prayer was a staying-on second to subsequent Epsom runner-up Whirl in the Musidora at York and Andrew Balding’s filly looks open to stacks of further improvement now set even more of a stamina test.

Day 4

SHADOW OF LIGHT (3.05) – Classic form often comes to the fore in the Commonwealth Cup and Charlie Appleby’s leading two-year-old colt from last season has clearly trained on based on his 2000 Guineas third at Newmarket. He looks made for the stiff six furlongs at Ascot and should be very hard to beat.

Day 5

STORM BOY (3.40) – The big-money buy from Australia can be excused his first run for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh as he clearly wasn’t ready to fire that day and if judged on his top-class form from Down Under last year, he should probably be favourite for Saturday’s feature sprint contest.

