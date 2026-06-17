Portugal vs DR Congo Betting Preview: 2026 World Cup Sign-Up Offers & Free Bets

Portugal face DR Congo in what promises to be one of the more intriguing Group K encounters at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With Cristiano Ronaldo potentially making his final World Cup appearance and the Congolese looking to cause an upset in their first tournament since 1974, this match offers both compelling storylines and interesting betting angles. Here's everything you need to know about the fixture, including the best World Cup betting sign-up offers and free bets available.

For comprehensive coverage of all Group K fixtures, visit our 2026 World Cup: Match Previews - Group Stages hub.

PADDY POWER OFFER! Get £50 in Bet Builder Bets CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Match Details: Portugal vs DR Congo

Portugal take on DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 6pm UK time. The match will be played at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) in Houston, Texas, one of the host venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico for this expanded 48-team tournament.

This fixture represents a significant moment for both nations. Portugal arrive as one of the European heavyweights with genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy, while DR Congo return to the World Cup stage after a 52-year absence, having last qualified for West Germany 1974 when they were known as Zaire.

Head-to-Head Record

Portugal and DR Congo have never met in competitive international football, making this a genuine first in World Cup history. The lack of previous encounters adds an element of unpredictability to the fixture, though Portugal's superior pedigree and recent tournament experience give them a clear edge on paper.

The Congolese will look to their own history for inspiration – their famous 1974 campaign, despite three defeats, represented African football at a pivotal moment in the continent's sporting development.

Sky Bet Exclusive £50 in FREE BETS CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 2 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Current Form and Recent Results

Portugal qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with relative comfort, topping their European qualifying group. They sealed automatic qualification in dramatic fashion on the final matchday by defeating Armenia 9-1 to win UEFA Group F. Their recent form has been solid if unspectacular, with Roberto Martínez's side showing defensive organisation while still possessing considerable attacking threat. Pre-tournament friendlies have seen mixed results, but the Portuguese traditionally perform when it matters most on the biggest stages.

DR Congo's qualification was more dramatic, coming through the African play-offs after finishing second in their group to Senegal. In the African playoffs, they faced Nigeria and advanced on penalties. In the Inter-Continental Play-off, they defeated Jamaica 1-0 in Guadalajara to seal their World Cup spot. Their recent form has been inconsistent, though they've shown resilience and organisation in tight matches. The step up in quality from African qualifying to facing European opposition at a World Cup represents a significant challenge.

Team News and Likely Lineups

Portugal's squad selection has dominated headlines, with speculation surrounding whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play at the 2026 World Cup. At 41 years old, Ronaldo's inclusion remains a talking point, though his experience and goal-scoring record (227 appearances, 143 goals) suggest he'll feature in some capacity. This will be his sixth World Cup. Roberto Martínez has options throughout the side, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leão providing creativity behind the forwards.

The likely Portugal XI features Diogo Costa in goal, a back four including Nuno Mendes and João Cancelo, a midfield built around Fernandes and Silva, and an attack where Ronaldo could start alongside or behind Leão and Gonçalo Ramos. One note of interest surrounds Rafael Leão, who received a red card for violent conduct during the warm-up win over Chile, though his availability for this fixture has not been officially confirmed.

DR Congo arrive with less individual star power but plenty of team spirit. Coach Sébastien Desabre has built an organised defensive unit, with Chancel Mbemba providing experience at the back. In midfield, Gaël Kakuta remains influential despite his advancing years at 34, while Cédric Bakambu offers goal threat up front. Also in the squad are West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa.

Betfair NEW CUSTOMER Offer BET £10 GET £50 IN FREE BETS Claim Offer Here Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Key Players to Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Will Ronaldo play at the 2026 World Cup? If selected, this could be his final tournament appearance, and few players possess his ability to rise to major occasions. Even at 41, his positioning and finishing remain elite, making him a constant threat in the penalty area.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Portugal's creative fulcrum, Fernandes dictates tempo and provides the passes that unlock defences. He's fresh off a record-breaking campaign after claiming 21 Premier League assists in the 2025-26 season, the most in history for a single campaign. His set-piece delivery will be crucial against organised opponents.

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo)

The experienced defender will need to be at his absolute best to contain Portugal's attacking talent. His leadership and organisation will be vital for the Congolese defensive structure.

Cédric Bakambu (DR Congo)

If DR Congo are to threaten, they'll need Bakambu to be clinical with limited opportunities. His pace on the counter-attack could cause problems if Portugal commit numbers forward.

Tactical Analysis

Portugal will likely dominate possession and territory, pushing DR Congo deep into their own half. Roberto Martínez typically employs a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system that prioritises ball retention and patient build-up, though his side can transition quickly when opportunities arise.

The key question is how Portugal manage the spaces in behind their full-backs. Cancelo and Mendes like to push high, which could leave room for Congolese counter-attacks if the midfield fails to screen effectively. Portugal's centre-backs will need to be alert to direct running from deep, particularly if Bakambu finds space in the channels.

DR Congo will set up to frustrate and absorb pressure, likely operating in a 5-4-1 or 5-3-2 when out of possession. Their game plan will centre on defensive organisation, compactness between the lines, and hitting Portugal on the break when turnover opportunities present themselves. Set-pieces may offer their best route to goal.

The match will probably be decided by Portugal's ability to break down a deep defensive block. If they move the ball quickly and find spaces between Congo's midfield and defence, opportunities will come. If they become predictable or impatient, a frustrating evening could ensue.

World Cup Betting Odds Comparison

At the time of writing, the FIFA World Cup betting odds for Portugal vs DR Congo reflect the substantial gulf in quality and experience between the sides.

Portugal to win: 1/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)

1/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Draw: 6/1 (Sky Bet), 11/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

6/1 (Sky Bet), 11/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair) DR Congo to win: 14/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)

These prices suggest Portugal win comfortably in roughly 80 per cent of simulations, though the draw price indicates some possibility of Congolese resistance proving effective.

World Cup Betting Offers: Price Boosts, Enhanced Odds and Promotions

Several bookmakers are running World Cup betting offers specifically for the group stages. Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair typically provide enhanced odds on selected markets, accumulator insurance, and money-back specials on first goalscorer bets.

Price boosts on Portugal-related markets – such as enhanced odds on Ronaldo to score or Portugal to win with both teams scoring – appear regularly throughout the tournament. These World Cup free bets and football betting offers can provide better value than standard prices, though terms and conditions always apply.

How to Claim Your 2026 World Cup Free Bets: Complete Sign-Up Guide

New customers can access World Cup free bets through best betting sign-up offers from major UK bookmakers. The process is straightforward:

Select your preferred bookmaker (Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair) Click through to their sign-up page Complete registration with personal details Make a qualifying deposit (amounts vary by bookmaker) Place a qualifying bet at specified minimum odds Receive your free bet tokens once the qualifying bet settles

Each operator structures their welcome bonus differently, so checking specific terms before registering ensures you understand requirements and restrictions.

Best Free Bet Offers UK: Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair Welcome Bonuses

Sky Bet typically offers new customers bet credits upon signing up, with the exact amount varying by promotion. Their platform is user-friendly with comprehensive World Cup markets.

Paddy Power provides new customer offers that often include free bets and money-back specials. Their World Cup coverage includes novelty markets alongside traditional betting options.

Betfair operates both a traditional sportsbook and an exchange, giving customers the option to back or lay outcomes. Their sign-up offers usually involve matched free bets after placing a qualifying wager.

All three bookmakers provide betting sign-up offers that can be used on FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, making them ideal for new bettors looking to engage with the tournament.

Free Bets for Existing Customers: World Cup Offers Explained

Existing customers can also benefit from free bet offers during the World Cup. Bookmakers typically run enhanced odds promotions, accumulator bonuses, and money-back specials throughout the tournament. Opting in to marketing communications ensures you're notified about the latest World Cup betting offers as they become available.

Sky Bet vs Paddy Power vs Betfair: World Cup Free Bets Comparison

When comparing free bets across these three operators, consider several factors:

Sky Bet excels in ease of use and frequent price boosts on popular markets. Their bet builder functionality works well for combining multiple selections from one match.

Paddy Power often provides the most creative promotions and novelty markets, with generous money-back offers during major tournaments.

Betfair's exchange offers unique opportunities to trade positions and lay outcomes, though it requires slightly more understanding of betting mechanics. Their sportsbook provides competitive odds alongside traditional free bet offers.

For the Portugal vs DR Congo match specifically, checking FIFA World Cup betting odds across all three platforms ensures you're getting the best available price on your selections.

Best Bets and Predictions

Portugal should win this match, though the 1/5 price offers little betting appeal given the risk-reward profile. The value lies elsewhere.

Portugal to Win to Nil at around 4/6 represents a more interesting proposition. DR Congo's attacking threat appears limited against top-tier opposition, and Portugal's defensive organisation under Martínez has improved considerably. The Portuguese should control possession to the extent that clear-cut chances for the Congolese become scarce.

The market may be slightly underestimating Portugal's ability to dominate all phases of play. DR Congo's return to this level after five decades suggests a team still finding their feet against elite opposition, and Portugal have too much quality across the pitch.

Under 3.5 Goals at around 4/9 also holds appeal. While Portugal should score multiple times, the likelihood of DR Congo finding the net seems remote, making a 2-0 or 3-0 scoreline more probable than a goal fest. The Congolese will prioritise defensive organisation, which should keep the margin manageable even as Portugal control proceedings.

For those using World Cup sign-up offers or free bets, Portugal to Win and Under 3.5 Goals at approximately 11/10 combines both angles into a single selection with improved odds.

In goalscorer markets, Bruno Fernandes to Score Anytime represents value at around 11/4. He'll be heavily involved in Portugal's attacks, takes penalties, and occasionally strikes from distance. With Ronaldo potentially playing a deeper role or being substituted, Fernandes may see increased shooting opportunities.

Live Betting on World Cup Matches: How In-Play Betting Works

Live betting markets provide opportunities to react to match developments as they unfold. If Portugal start slowly or DR Congo prove more stubborn than expected, in-play odds on Portugal to win will drift, offering better value than pre-match prices.

Similarly, goal markets adjust based on match flow. If the opening 30 minutes pass without clear chances, over 2.5 goals odds may increase, creating potential value if you expect Portugal to eventually break through.

Best Free Bets for 2026 FIFA World Cup: Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair Compared

Using free bets from World Cup betting offers wisely requires considering both potential returns and realistic probabilities. Backing heavy favourites with free bet tokens reduces potential profit, making longer-priced but reasonable outcomes more attractive for these promotions.

For Portugal vs DR Congo, using free bets on goalscorer markets or correct score predictions offers better potential returns than simply backing Portugal to win outright.

Live Betting Markets Available During the 2026 World Cup

During the match, expect live betting markets covering next goal, half-time/full-time results, booking points, corners, and minute-by-minute goalscorer options. These markets update constantly based on match situations, providing numerous opportunities for in-play wagering throughout the 90 minutes.

Portugal vs DR Congo may not be the most competitive fixture on paper, but it represents Portugal's first step toward potential World Cup glory and DR Congo's return to football's biggest stage. With betting sign-up offers and World Cup free bets available, new customers have ample opportunity to engage with the match while exploring the various markets on offer.

Return to our 2026 World Cup Group Stages hub for previews of all tournament fixtures.