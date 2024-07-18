Hungarian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

After a week to catch our breath after an enthralling triple header, Formula One makes it's way to Budapest for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix. Although criticised for being boring and being termed "Monaco without walls", we have been treated to some thrilling races around here in recent years as the old school track is becoming one of the iconic European circuits.

This track is comprised off medium to low speed sweeping corners, and it is expected to be seriously hot, resulting in a two stop high tyre wear race.

Stroll to points

As is common with European circuits, we see plenty of upgrades being brought from the factories on a weekly basis. Aston Martin brought upgrades to Silverstone last time out which brought the car back into contention for points with both cars finishing in the top eight.

Aston Martin are bringing further upgrades this weekend as they reap the rewards of their brand new state of art factory. Not long ago this team were the best of rest behind Red Bull, but went in the wrong direction with upgrades. Positive comments from the drivers this week have lead me to backing LANCE STROLL for points this weekend.

After a disappointing start to the season, which didn't impact him getting a contract for next season, his form has picked up. He has beaten Alonso in the last two races and not been far off before that.

Aston Martin have loftier ambitions than being in the midfield and will hope this upgrade program, which will continue well into 2024, can separate them from the pack. In contrast, other midfield teams will not have the capability of producing upgrades at the same rate as Aston Martin, for that reason Stroll is value to beat Nico Hulkenberg in the championship at 7/4.

Sauber to stop the rot

There have not been many highlights for Sauber in 2024 so far, but this can be the track that sparks their revival. Last year, VALTTERRI BOTTAS and GUANYU ZHOU unexpectedly managed to qualify 5th and 7th at this track, their car clearly enjoying the long sweeping nature of these corners.

Shanghai, which comprises long sweeping corners akin to Hungary has beeb Sauber's strongest performance of the season with the pair qualifying top 10 in the sprint, and Zhou managing to finish P9. At the prices I'm willing to chance they will be involved in hunt for points this weekend.

Posted at 1400 BST on 18/07/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.