Abu Dhabi Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

F1 expert Louis Bollard landed a 70/1 winner in Qatar, and now turns his attentions to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula One betting tips: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 3pts Ferrari to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at 7/2 (Unibet) 2pts Jack Doohan to finish in the points at 6/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

After a thrilling Qatar Grand Prix, Formula One makes the short trip to Abu Dhabi for the 2024 season finale. Even though the Drivers' Championship is sealed, there is still plenty on the line for many teams. There are only 21 points between McLaren and Ferrari in the fight for the Constructors' Championship, and just eight between Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc for second place to Max Verstappen. Further down the field Alpine lead Haas by five points so expect these teams to focus on the Constructors' battle. Forza Ferrari The return to a conventional track with a wide range of corners should suit FERRARI more than the other leading contenders. Since their upgrade package at Monza they have been the strongest car at tracks that demand all-round performance, which was highlighted by their wins in Texas and Mexico City. Since then, excuses can be made for them not contending for the win. In Las Vegas, the unique low-grip surface suited the understeer-prone Mercedes more than anyone expected, but Ferrari still managed to get the better of Red Bull and McLaren. In Qatar, Ferrari was always expected to be behind the leading contenders as their high-speed corner performance still trails others, but this will not be a factor this weekend and I make Ferrari clear value at 3/1 and bigger to win around the Yas Marina circuit. At a double-figure price, I wouldn't put anyone off backing Carlos Sainz, but Charles Leclerc's strong record at this venue (2nd to Max Verstappen in 2022 and 2023) has led me to take the standout 7/2 on either Ferrari winning here. Leclerc will have his eye on jumping Norris to second in the championship, and Ferrari have a realistic chance of taking the constructors' title despite the 21-point deficit. The performance cushion McLaren had over Ferrari in Qatar is more likely to be the other way around this weekend.