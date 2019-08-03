Sporting Life
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Scottish Premiership
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Wednesday January 29
FT
Rangers
2 - 0
Ross County
FT
St. Johnstone
0 - 3
Celtic
Sunday January 26
FT
St. Mirren
0 - 0
Aberdeen
FT
Heart of Midlothian
2 - 1
Rangers
Saturday January 25
FT
Celtic
3 - 0
Ross County
FT
Hamilton Academical
2 - 4
Livingston
FT
Motherwell
0 - 0
Hibernian
FT
St. Johnstone
2 - 1
Kilmarnock
Wednesday January 22
FT
Aberdeen
0 - 1
Motherwell
FT
Hibernian
2 - 1
Hamilton Academical
FT
Kilmarnock
1 - 3
Celtic
FT
Livingston
1 - 0
St. Johnstone
FT
Rangers
1 - 0
St. Mirren
FT
Ross County
0 - 0
Heart of Midlothian
