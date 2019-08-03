Sporting Life
English National League
Saturday December 28
FT
Sutton United
3 - 2
Yeovil Town
FT
AFC Fylde
1 - 2
Stockport County
FT
Aldershot Town
0 - 0
Barnet
FT
Boreham Wood
2 - 2
Eastleigh
FT
Bromley
3 - 0
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
Chorley
0 - 2
Harrogate Town
FT
Ebbsfleet United
0 - 1
Dover Athletic
FT
FC Halifax Town
1 - 0
Chesterfield
FT
Hartlepool United
2 - 2
Barrow
FT
Maidenhead United
2 - 0
Wrexham
FT
Solihull Moors
0 - 1
Notts County
FT
Torquay United
4 - 1
Woking
Thursday December 26
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
1 - 1
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Woking
0 - 2
Sutton United
FT
Barrow
1 - 1
AFC Fylde
FT
Chesterfield
2 - 2
Solihull Moors
FT
Dover Athletic
3 - 0
Bromley
FT
Harrogate Town
4 - 1
Hartlepool United
FT
Notts County
3 - 0
Maidenhead United
FT
Stockport County
5 - 1
FC Halifax Town
FT
Wrexham
3 - 1
Chorley
FT
Yeovil Town
6 - 2
Torquay United
Saturday December 21
FT
AFC Fylde
2 - 2
Yeovil Town
FT
Aldershot Town
2 - 1
Stockport County
FT
Boreham Wood
2 - 1
Harrogate Town
FT
Bromley
2 - 3
Eastleigh
FT
Chorley
1 - 1
Dover Athletic
FT
FC Halifax Town
2 - 4
Notts County
FT
Hartlepool United
1 - 0
Dagenham and Redbridge
FT
Maidenhead United
1 - 4
Barnet
FT
Sutton United
3 - 1
Wrexham
FT
Torquay United
0 - 3
Chesterfield
Tuesday December 10
FT
AFC Fylde
0 - 0
Sutton United
FT
Chesterfield
1 - 2
Yeovil Town
Saturday December 7
FT
Barrow
1 - 0
Aldershot Town
FT
Chesterfield
1 - 2
Bromley
FT
Dagenham and Redbridge
1 - 2
Maidenhead United
FT
Dover Athletic
0 - 2
Boreham Wood
FT
Eastleigh
1 - 1
Ebbsfleet United
FT
Harrogate Town
2 - 1
Torquay United
FT
Notts County
1 - 1
Sutton United
FT
Stockport County
4 - 2
Chorley
FT
Woking
2 - 1
Hartlepool United
FT
Wrexham
2 - 0
Solihull Moors
FT
Yeovil Town
2 - 0
FC Halifax Town
FT
Barnet
2 - 1
AFC Fylde
Tuesday December 3
FT
Eastleigh
0 - 2
Wrexham
