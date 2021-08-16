Chelsea end their Champions League group campaign with a long trip to Russia to face Zenit. Liam Kelly has found a best bet.
1pt Chelsea to win to nil at 13/8 (BetVictor)
Holders Chelsea look to end their Champions League group campaign in top spot, needing to match Juventus' result against Malmö to finish ahead of the Italian giants.
Given Juventus are 1/7 to win that game with Sky Bet, it is likely that Thomas Tuchel's side are in need of all three points in against Zenit — a team with little to play for.
The hosts are already set to compete in the next stage of the Europa League, confirmed as third-place finishers in Group H after a 1-1 draw in Malmö last time out.
As a result, Zenit will perhaps be focused on weekend domestic duties, facing a Dynamo Moscow on Sunday who sit two points behind them in the Russian Premier League.
Therefore, it's understandable that Chelsea are such short-priced favourites in this match-up, with all the motivation to gain a positive result.
Chelsea could do with a bounce-back performance, too, losing 3-2 to West Ham on Saturday afternoon despite taking the lead twice (xG: WHU 1.71 - 1.50 CHE). The Blues are no longer league-leaders after that result.
Even with the growing number of injuries, the visitors should be a class apart here.
The price to simply win might be a little skinny to back, however, so boosting it to 13/8 by selecting CHELSEA TO WIN TO NIL is the play here.
Despite their latest outing, Tuchel's side's strength is a defensive solidity that few can match across Europe.
Chelsea are averaging just 0.54 expected goals against (xGA) in the Champions League group stage, and limited Zenit to very little in the reverse fixture.
Five of Zenit's seven goals in the competition have come against Malmö (4.6 of 7.5 xG), and the Russian side have averaged just 0.95 xGF per game when facing Juventus and Chelsea.
With that in mind, a possibly weakened Zenit side will struggle against a Chelsea team that need all three points.
Score prediction: Zenit 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 1010 GMT (07/12/21)
