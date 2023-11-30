York vs Wigan betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

This is the first time in 13 years York have reached the second-round of the FA Cup. They edged past National League North side Chester at the last stage, though it took them a replay to eventually progress.

Neal Ardley’s men also needed three hours worth of football to beat Needham Market the game before in the fourth round qualifying. The clash on Friday will be their fifth game in this competition this term. Wigan are the Minstermen’s next obstacle, their Sky Bet League One opponents are a lot more familiar with this round though having featured for three consecutive seasons. The Latics cruised past Exeter in this last round and are enjoying a run of six games unbeaten.

What are the best bets? York narrowly avoided a return to the National League North last season and have spent the majority of this campaign hovering around the lower echelons of the fifth tier. Eight points from the last 15 on offer has hoisted them up to 19th, a point and a place above the dotted line, and though this uptick in results does provide some much needed respite the hosts should fall a fair way short on Friday. In the most literal sense of the phrase, WIGAN are in a false position. Without their eight-point deduction, Wigan would be 9th in the third tier and much of their surge up the division (currently 14th) is down to winning eight of their last 11 games in all competitions. Five of those victories have come TO NIL and at a shade of 2/1 on, this angle appeals here. CLICK HERE to back Wigan to win to nil with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 5/1 Wigan to win

Both teams to score 'no'

Over 2.5 goals CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet York have shipped three or more goals in six games this season, conceding 41 goals in total domestically. The way they have ambled through the last two rounds against lower league opposition is cause for concern. While a trip to a lower league side will fill Wigan with dread, they certainly have the quality and experience to navigate this tie.

Team news

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney

The hosts are sweating on their appeal for Alex Woodyard’s straight red. The midfielder received his marching orders against Maidenhead on Saturday, should they be successful he would be available to start here. Huddersfield loanee Luke Daley and Thierry Latty-Fairweather are competing for the left-back spot. Veteran keeper David Stockdale started in between the sticks last round and could keep his place ahead of George Sykes-Kenworthy. Wigan boss Shaun Maloney has insisted he will be “going full strength” for the visit to Huntington. The visiting manager will likely shuffle his deck though bringing in the likes of Callum McManaman and Josh Magennis who featured from the bench in the 3-0 victory over Fleetwood’s. The former has made 46 Premier League appearances and his experience could prove vital in navigating this potential banana skin.

Predicted line-ups York: Stockdale; Fallowfield, Cordner, Howe, Latty-Fairweather; Green, Burgess, Dyson; Davies, John-Lewis, Kouhyar. Wigan: Amos; Clare, Rekik, Watts, Pearce; M. Smith, Shaw; Godo, Lang, McManaman; Magennis.