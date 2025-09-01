Yoane Wissa next club odds: Brentford striker 4/11 to get Newcastle move

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is 4/11 to get his move to Newcastle before the transfer deadline.

Wissa has effectively been on strike in order to force through a move to Tyneside, although time appears to be running out for that to happen. Despite this, Betfair go a short price on a deal being concluded before the window closes, with Alexander Isak closing in on a move to Liverpool. Newcastle have completed the club record signing of Nick Woltemade as Isak's replacement. The striker joined in a deal worth £69m.

Yoane Wissa to sign for before September 2 2025 (odds via Sky Bet) Newcastle - 4/11

Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club - 6/4

Liverpool - 9/2

Any Saudi Pro League Club - 7/1

Tottenham - 9/1 Odds correct at 1000 BST (01/09/25)

Wissa took to Instagram to ask the Bees to "keep their word" and allow him to move on. "I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford," he said. "I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer. "This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans. "I ask Brentford's owners and directors to now honour their promise to let me leave in the final hours of the window." It's 6/4 that a move fails to materialise and Wissa is a Brentford player after the deadline, with Liverpool still in as a 9/2 chance. Any Saudi Pro League club is priced at 7/1.