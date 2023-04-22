We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa Infogol xG: 2.56-1.90

Fairness rating: 78.82

Scorers: Toney 65'; Luiz 87' Douglas Luiz grabbed a late equaliser as Aston Villa snatched a 1-1 draw at Brentford, with the home side missing chances throughout. Ivan Toney looked to have secured a 100th win as Brentford boss for Thomas Frank with his 20th goal of the season, though. But Villa have yet to not score in a match since Unai Emery was appointed manager last October, and Luiz kept up that record as their late European challenge just about stayed on track.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton Infogol xG: 0.57-0.45

Fairness rating: 78.82 Everton had Mason Holgate sent off as they dropped into the Premier League relegation zone despite a battling goalless draw at Crystal Palace. Sean Dyche’s side were forced to hang on for the final 10 minutes at Selhurst Park after Holgate was shown a second yellow card when he tripped Jordan Ayew, earning a point that did little for their survival hopes. Leicester’s victory against Wolves meant that Everton slipped back into the bottom three after as their winless run in the league extended to five games. The result ended Palace’s perfect winning streak under Roy Hodgson who replaced the sacked Patrick Vieira in March, but their top-flight status now looks all but secure.

Leicester 2-1 Wolves Infogol xG: 2.93-0.80

Fairness rating: 78.82

Scorers: Iheanacho (pen) 37', Castagne 75'; Cunha 13' Timothy Castagne gave Leicester a survival lifeline after a vital 2-1 comeback win over Wolves. The Foxes climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone on goal difference following a first victory in 10 top-flight games. Kelechi Iheanacho’s penalty cancelled out Matheus Cunha’s opener in Dean Smith’s first home game in charge of the Foxes since replacing Brendan Rodgers. Defeat denied Wolves a victory which would have put them on the brink of survival and left them with work still to do, sitting six points clear of the bottom three. Leicester meanwhile were pushed out to odds-against to be relegated having entered the weekend odds-on. At 13/8, they were fifth in the market on Saturday night.

Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest Infogol xG: 3.33-0.97

Fairness rating: 78.82

Scorers: Jota 47' 55', Salah 70'; Williams 51', Gibbs-White 67' Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is making up for lost time after his double against Nottingham Forest made it four goals in six days after a year-long barren spell. However, the 3-2 win was littered with defensive lapses and, after the visitors quickly equalised twice through former Reds defender Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White, it needed the reliable left boot of Mohamed Salah to secure victory. Even then Liverpool’s progress to within six points of fourth-placed Newcastle was almost in jeopardy when Brennan Johnson lobbed Alisson Becker but was denied by the crossbar. It was a deserved victory on chances created, however.