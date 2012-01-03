Tottenham will have to do things the hard way if they want to progress in the Champions League after they lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

It was an insipid display at San Siro by Antonio Conte’s side and they were unable to recover from Brahim Diaz’s early opener.

They could have been returning to London with a heavier deficit, with Ivan Perisic having to clear off the line and then Malick Thiaw sending a free header wide (0.54 xG) as the hosts finished strongly.

Conte’s men, who have been chronically inconsistent this season against a backdrop of injuries to key players, will have to be much better in the return leg in three weeks if they are to have any hope of overturning Milan’s lead.