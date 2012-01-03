We round up the Champions League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.
Tottenham will have to do things the hard way if they want to progress in the Champions League after they lost 1-0 at AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
It was an insipid display at San Siro by Antonio Conte’s side and they were unable to recover from Brahim Diaz’s early opener.
They could have been returning to London with a heavier deficit, with Ivan Perisic having to clear off the line and then Malick Thiaw sending a free header wide (0.54 xG) as the hosts finished strongly.
Conte’s men, who have been chronically inconsistent this season against a backdrop of injuries to key players, will have to be much better in the return leg in three weeks if they are to have any hope of overturning Milan’s lead.
Kingsley Coman fired Bayern Munich to a 1-0 Champions League first-leg win at Paris St Germain.
The former PSG youngster volleyed a deserved winner for the German champions, who dominated until the latter stages when Kylian Mbappe came off the bench.
Mbappe, a substitute after recovering from injury, twice had the ball in the net late on as PSG rallied, but both goals were ruled out for offside.
Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard will miss the second leg after he was sent off for a second booking for bringing down Lionel Messi in stoppage time.