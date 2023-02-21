We round up the Champions League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.
Real Madrid battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat Liverpool 5-2 in a Champions League thriller at Anfield.
Darwin Nunez's wonderfully taken goal gave the Reds the lead just minutes in, with Thibaut Courtois' error capitalised on by Mohamed Salah ten minutes later who converted the easy opportunity presented to him.
Remarkably, Real's two goals followed a similar pattern. Vinicius Junior's powerful drive found the bottom corner for an eye-catching goal of their own, before he charged down Alisson's clearance as they ball looped in for the equaliser.
Two well worked goals; two horrendous goalkeeping errors.
Éder Militão powered in a header unmarked from a corner early in the second-half, before the prolific Karim Benzema got in on the action.
The first had a hint of fortune, the second delivered with the expected class. A deflected shot wrong footed the Liverpool goalkeeper for Real's fourth, with the striker then leaving the Reds defence looking lost as he converted the fifth.
It was a great night for Real Madrid - who are all-but-through to the quarter-finals - and Sporting Life readers, with our preview delivering winners at 6/5, 7/2 and 16/1.
Napoli's fine season continued as a 2-0 win away at Eintracht Frankfurt put them in a commanding position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
Serie A's runaway leaders had little issues en route to their victory - ten shots on target met by the hosts' one with a clear gap in attacking quality.
Part of Napoli's overall xG was a penalty, although Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to convert his first-half spot kick.
It didn't cost them though, as the in-form Victor Osimhen netted before the break to put them ahead in the tie.
Despite it being a one-goal deficit, it was already looking like a mountain for the Bundesliga club to climb, and things were made even worse when star forward Randal Kolo Muani was shown a straight red just prior to the hour mark.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo made it two shortly after, and the Italian outfit look set to take their spot in the last-eight.
A low-scoring game was expected, with Sporting Life tipster Liam Kelly tipping Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 and Both Teams to Score 'No' at 13/10 in his preview of the game.