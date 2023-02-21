Infogol xG: 2.19 - 1.57

Fairness rating: 52.35

Scorers: Nunez 4', Salah 14' | Vinicius Junior 21', 36', Militao 47', Benzema 55', 67'

Real Madrid battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat Liverpool 5-2 in a Champions League thriller at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez's wonderfully taken goal gave the Reds the lead just minutes in, with Thibaut Courtois' error capitalised on by Mohamed Salah ten minutes later who converted the easy opportunity presented to him.

Remarkably, Real's two goals followed a similar pattern. Vinicius Junior's powerful drive found the bottom corner for an eye-catching goal of their own, before he charged down Alisson's clearance as they ball looped in for the equaliser.

Two well worked goals; two horrendous goalkeeping errors.

Éder Militão powered in a header unmarked from a corner early in the second-half, before the prolific Karim Benzema got in on the action.

The first had a hint of fortune, the second delivered with the expected class. A deflected shot wrong footed the Liverpool goalkeeper for Real's fourth, with the striker then leaving the Reds defence looking lost as he converted the fifth.

It was a great night for Real Madrid - who are all-but-through to the quarter-finals - and Sporting Life readers, with our preview delivering winners at 6/5, 7/2 and 16/1.