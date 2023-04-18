We round up the Champions League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.
Serie A leaders Napoli were left stunned as Italian rivals Milan progressed to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2007 with a 2-1 aggregate victory.
It looked as if the visitors were going to waste their golden opportunity of the game when Olivier Giroud was denied from the penalty spot in the first-half, yet he made amends before the break.
His shot coming in at 0.74 xG was by far the biggest non-penalty chance of the game, although the hard work was done by Rafael Leão as he ran the length of the half to give Giroud a tap-in from close range.
Napoli pushed and it looked as if they were going to halve the deficit in the 82nd minute when they were awarded a spot kick. However, like Giroud at the same end of the stadium, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to convert with Mike Maignan making the save.
It was a remarkable defensive showing from Milan, who had 15 blocks inside their own half - 10 of those coming from inside the area.
Victor Osimhen continued his fine form in front of goal as he struck in added time, but his effort proved too little, too late as they failed to muster up another opportunity in the minute they had remaining.
For Milan, they are likely to meet Inter in the semi-finals as they hold a 2-0 aggregate lead over Benfica ahead of their meeting on Wednesday.
Chelsea's Champions League campaign came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Chelsea - finishing 4-0 on aggregate.
The Blues had first-half opportunities, their biggest seeing Marc Cucurella denied by Thibaut Courtois from close range, but were punished for their wasteful nature in front of goal.
Rodrygo grabbed both of Real's goals, who were enjoying chances on the counter attack as the game played out at an expected pace.
Chelsea had to attack, and their 1.94 xG figure was the highest since Frank Lampard returned to the club. However, the state of the tie was a key factor here as they were 2-0 down at kick-off.
Courtois was forced into six saves across the 90 minutes, yet the majority of those were comfortable as they came from distance.
For Real, their xG total of 2.34 continued their run of fine attacking displays in recent weeks. They've created 17.52 xG across their last five Champions League and La Liga games.