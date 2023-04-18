Serie A leaders Napoli were left stunned as Italian rivals Milan progressed to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2007 with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

It looked as if the visitors were going to waste their golden opportunity of the game when Olivier Giroud was denied from the penalty spot in the first-half, yet he made amends before the break.

His shot coming in at 0.74 xG was by far the biggest non-penalty chance of the game, although the hard work was done by Rafael Leão as he ran the length of the half to give Giroud a tap-in from close range.

Napoli pushed and it looked as if they were going to halve the deficit in the 82nd minute when they were awarded a spot kick. However, like Giroud at the same end of the stadium, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to convert with Mike Maignan making the save.

It was a remarkable defensive showing from Milan, who had 15 blocks inside their own half - 10 of those coming from inside the area.

Victor Osimhen continued his fine form in front of goal as he struck in added time, but his effort proved too little, too late as they failed to muster up another opportunity in the minute they had remaining.

For Milan, they are likely to meet Inter in the semi-finals as they hold a 2-0 aggregate lead over Benfica ahead of their meeting on Wednesday.