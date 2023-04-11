We round up the Champions League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.
Manchester City took a massive step towards the Champions League semi-final with a convincing 3-0 home win over Bayern Munich in the first leg.
Rodri's remarkable curling effort from distance gave the hosts a first-half lead, before City's onslaught in the second left the visitors stunned.
Bernardo Silva finished after Dayot Upamecano's mistake allowed their opposition through, followed by the prolific Erling Haaland getting involved in the scoring shortly afterwards.
Ruben Dias (0.45 xG) and Ilkay Gundogan (0.37 xG) had City's other unconverted big chances.
The German champions did see some efforts, with Matthijs de Ligt and Kingsley Coman failing to convert from close range. Benjamin Pavard's off-balance header was deemed their best opportunity of the game (0.38 xG).
It was a horror show for the away side though, with Ederson comfortably dealing with Leroy Sane's repeated efforts from distance. At the other end, it was a defensive line full of panic in possession.
Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was nearly caught with the ball at his feet on multiple occasions, while the relentless City pressing led to repeated turnovers.
It could have so easily been more, with the underlying metrics kind to Bayern based on the overall flow of the game.
The victory means that Pep Guardiola's men are all-but-through to the final four, with Bayern facing a mountain to climb when the two meet in Munich.
Inter put themselves in a commanding position to reach the final four with a 2-0 away win over Benfica in their first leg encounter.
It was the cliched tale of two halves, with the second bursting into life after a very quiet first. At the break, both sides had managed to create just 0.19 xG between them.
A big part of Inter's overall xG tally was Romelu Lukaku's successful penalty to make it 2-0, but Nicola Barella's opener fell into the definition of a big chance - as did shots from Denzel Dumfries and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Benfica had significant chances of their own though. Rafa Silva (0.68 xG) and Álex Grimaldo (0.44 xG & 0.29 xG) unable to make the most when the ball fell their way.
Young striker Gonçalo Ramos had a late chance to halve the deficit (0.33 xG) but saw a similar outcome to those with attempts before him.