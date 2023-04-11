We round up the Champions League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich Infogol xG: 2.38 - 0.83

Fairness rating: 82.82

82.82 Scorers: Rodri 27', Silva 70', Haaland 77' Manchester City took a massive step towards the Champions League semi-final with a convincing 3-0 home win over Bayern Munich in the first leg. Rodri's remarkable curling effort from distance gave the hosts a first-half lead, before City's onslaught in the second left the visitors stunned. Bernardo Silva finished after Dayot Upamecano's mistake allowed their opposition through, followed by the prolific Erling Haaland getting involved in the scoring shortly afterwards. Ruben Dias (0.45 xG) and Ilkay Gundogan (0.37 xG) had City's other unconverted big chances.

Bernardo Silva v Bayern Munich (+ rank v other players):



• Goals: 1

• Successful dribbles: 3 (1st)

• Chances created: 3 (1st)

• Tackles: 8 (1st)

• Ground duels won: 12 (1st)

• Assists: 1



A star performance 🌟 #MCFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/D4a3frsCRE — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 11, 2023

The German champions did see some efforts, with Matthijs de Ligt and Kingsley Coman failing to convert from close range. Benjamin Pavard's off-balance header was deemed their best opportunity of the game (0.38 xG). It was a horror show for the away side though, with Ederson comfortably dealing with Leroy Sane's repeated efforts from distance. At the other end, it was a defensive line full of panic in possession. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was nearly caught with the ball at his feet on multiple occasions, while the relentless City pressing led to repeated turnovers. It could have so easily been more, with the underlying metrics kind to Bayern based on the overall flow of the game. The victory means that Pep Guardiola's men are all-but-through to the final four, with Bayern facing a mountain to climb when the two meet in Munich.

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich

• xG: 2.38 - 0.83



A huge win for Pep Guardiola's side in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.#UCL pic.twitter.com/uHM4yMYDen — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 11, 2023