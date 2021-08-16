Ahead of this weekend's top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, Joe Townsend is joined by prominent Liverpool author Andrew Beasley and Lewis Bradford from Manchester City fan channel @CityExtra for episode two of 'xG Battle’ from Sporting Life-Infogol.
They discuss each team's start to the season, the likely absence of Liverpool's influential full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, just how costly City's failure to sign Harry Kane could be this term, and who will take all three points at Anfield on Sunday.
As ever, the Infogol Expected Goals (xG) model Infogol's Expected Goals (xG) model has its say too.
Ahead of the north London derby, Arsenal fan and YouTuber Pippa Monique and Flav Bateman from Tottenham podcast The Fighting Cock join Joe Townsend for the very first edition of xG Battle.
They discuss each team's start to the season, Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the match itself.