Episode two of xG Battle sees Liverpool and Man City take on the data ahead
xG Battle episode 2: Liverpool v Man City | Title contenders

By Sporting Life
17:44 · WED September 29, 2021

Ahead of this weekend's top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, Joe Townsend is joined by prominent Liverpool author Andrew Beasley and Lewis Bradford from Manchester City fan channel @CityExtra for episode two of 'xG Battle’ from Sporting Life-Infogol.

They discuss each team's start to the season, the likely absence of Liverpool's influential full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, just how costly City's failure to sign Harry Kane could be this term, and who will take all three points at Anfield on Sunday.

As ever, the Infogol Expected Goals (xG) model Infogol's Expected Goals (xG) model has its say too.

"If we had a striker, we'd win the game!" - xG Battle #2 - Liverpool Vs Man City

xG Battle episode 1: Arsenal v Tottenham | North London derby

Ahead of the north London derby, Arsenal fan and YouTuber Pippa Monique and Flav Bateman from Tottenham podcast The Fighting Cock join Joe Townsend for the very first edition of xG Battle.

They discuss each team's start to the season, Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the match itself.

“I can’t even look at Harry Kane!” - xG Battle - #1 - Arsenal Vs. Tottenham

