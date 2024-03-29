Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen ruling out Liverpool move

By Sporting Life
14:37 · FRI March 29, 2024

Xabi Alonso has announced he will remain as manager of Bayer Leverkusen next season, effectively ending Liverpool’s hopes of appointing him as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The former midfielder has guided the Bundesliga side to a 10-point lead at the top of the table with eight games to play, in a so-far unbeaten season in all competitions as they also target Europa League and DFB-Pokal glory.

It had been hoped at Anfield that the 42-year-old, who played 210 games for the Reds between 2004 and 2009 and won the Champions League during his first campaign, could be persuaded to take over from Klopp when he steps down in the summer.

However, those plans have been scuppered by Alonso’s decision to stay and build on what looks to be a first-ever title for the BayArena side.

“I’m in the right place here,” he said at his Friday press conference to preview the weekend clash with Hoffenheim. “I’ll stay with Bayer.

“My job is not over here. Putting everything together, I’ve taken this important decision. I am convinced it’s the right one.

“This is my first full season as a manager. I still have a lot of things to prove and to experience. Right now, I have situation where I feel really stable and happy.

“We’re in a situation we have to enjoy. There are still two months to go, it’s going to be really intense and demanding, but enjoyable, hopefully. We’ll go full gas for the big goals we have ahead of us. Let’s see how far we can go, but our wish is clear.”

There is a chance that Leverkusen and Liverpool could meet in what would be Klopp’s final game in charge, the Europa League final in Dublin on May 22, having been kept on opposite sides of the draw for the quarter and semi-finals.

Leverkusen face West Ham in the last eight while Klopp’s side take on Serie A outfit Atalanta.

When asked about Alonso’s decision at his own Friday press conference, Klopp said: “One part I can speak about is that he’s a young manager at a club where he’s doing really well.

“The club are doing an incredible job there. Leverkusen have a good team, probably will keep their team together, I think that’s possible this year as well, it’s not all years like that. So I understand that he wants to do that. And for the other stuff (the links to Liverpool), there’s nothing I have to say about that.”

The development forces Liverpool to consider alternative candidates to succeed the German, who has won the Premier League and Champions League during his near nine seasons in charge.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi are the two names most strongly linked with the job.

Alonso had been courted by another of his former clubs, Bayern Munich, who are in search of a manager with Thomas Tuchel due to step down at the end of the season.

Real Madrid, with whom he won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League after leaving Anfield, had also reportedly been interested.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo