Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in February
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in February

Wrexham v Stockport County tips: National League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
16:41 · THU May 05, 2022

Joe Rindl has the best bet as Stockport County try to wrap up the National League title at Wrexham.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Stockport to win at 37/20 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Betfair new customer offer > http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=11068

League-leaders Stockport County will effectively return to the Sky Bet EFL as National League champions if they beat second-placed Wrexham on Sunday afternoon.

Dave Challinor’s side are three points clear of the Welsh outfit having played one game fewer. A win would take them six points clear of Wrexham, with the Dragons only having two league games left.

County have been out of the football league since they were relegated at the end of the 2010-11 season and were in the sixth tier as recently as 2019.

But a win on Sunday would see them needing one more point to complete the comeback and secure a return to the EFL.

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Wrexham 11/8 | Draw 9/4 | Stockport 17/10

Download the Sporting Life app

The team standing in their way, Wrexham, haven’t been short of the headlines this campaign. In November, they were taken over by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney.

The stars have told trust members they want to turn Wrexham into a "global force".

One step at a time, although it could still be a title-winning first season. Three wins from their past five have seen Wales' oldest club close the gap to the league-leaders.

Wrexham’s absence from the EFL has been even longer than Stockport’s having dropped out of the football league in 2008. Like the Hatters, fans of the Dragons see the EFL as their natural home.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Stockport have faltered of late, losing three of their past five league matches.

They were beaten by Sunday’s opponents in the FA Trophy semi-finals in April, with two stunning late Paul Mullin strikes sending the Dragons to Wembley.

On value alone though, the Hatters are impossible to ignore.

This is a match Wrexham have to win, and as such, there will be opportunities for the visiting forwards. The league-leaders being priced up at 37/20 with Unibet is far too long.

Stockport have won 15 of their 21 league games on the road this season. A trip to the Racecourse Ground will not faze them. Back STOCKPORT TO WIN.

Wrexham v Stockport best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Stockport to win at 37/20 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Wrexham 0-1 Stockport (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1515 BST (05/05/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS