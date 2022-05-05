Joe Rindl has the best bet as Stockport County try to wrap up the National League title at Wrexham.
1pt Stockport to win at 37/20 (Unibet)
League-leaders Stockport County will effectively return to the Sky Bet EFL as National League champions if they beat second-placed Wrexham on Sunday afternoon.
Dave Challinor’s side are three points clear of the Welsh outfit having played one game fewer. A win would take them six points clear of Wrexham, with the Dragons only having two league games left.
County have been out of the football league since they were relegated at the end of the 2010-11 season and were in the sixth tier as recently as 2019.
But a win on Sunday would see them needing one more point to complete the comeback and secure a return to the EFL.
The team standing in their way, Wrexham, haven’t been short of the headlines this campaign. In November, they were taken over by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and American actor Rob McElhenney.
The stars have told trust members they want to turn Wrexham into a "global force".
One step at a time, although it could still be a title-winning first season. Three wins from their past five have seen Wales' oldest club close the gap to the league-leaders.
Wrexham’s absence from the EFL has been even longer than Stockport’s having dropped out of the football league in 2008. Like the Hatters, fans of the Dragons see the EFL as their natural home.
Stockport have faltered of late, losing three of their past five league matches.
They were beaten by Sunday’s opponents in the FA Trophy semi-finals in April, with two stunning late Paul Mullin strikes sending the Dragons to Wembley.
On value alone though, the Hatters are impossible to ignore.
This is a match Wrexham have to win, and as such, there will be opportunities for the visiting forwards. The league-leaders being priced up at 37/20 with Unibet is far too long.
Stockport have won 15 of their 21 league games on the road this season. A trip to the Racecourse Ground will not faze them. Back STOCKPORT TO WIN.
Score prediction: Wrexham 0-1 Stockport (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1515 BST (05/05/22)
