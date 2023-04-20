Wrexham are on the verge of a return to the Sky Bet EFL, with value on offer as they host Boreham Wood in Saturday's late kick-off.

Football betting tips: National League 1pt Wrexham to score 3+ goals at 15/8 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This is the moment that Wrexham fans, and their Hollywood owners, have been waiting for. Win here and promotion to Sky Bet League Two is secure, although they could already be up before a ball is kicked at the Racecourse. That latter is unlikely to be the case as Notts County travel to Maidstone - the team at the very bottom of the National League table, but Wrexham know it's definitely in their hands. Operating at a staggering 2.43 points per game this season - averaging 2.55 goals scored - this should be the one where they secure their EFL return.

The visitors hold promotion aspirations of their own, sitting four points clear of eighth heading into the weekend and likely to feature in the end of season play-offs. The issue they have is the lack of positive results against those at the top-end of the table. They've won just one of their 13 games against those currently in the top-eight - Wrexham are the final one. Boreham Wood conceded two goals in each of their away contests against Barnet, Chesterfield and Woking. The only win against those in the top-eight was the 1-0 home win over Chesterfield at the beginning of February. With this in mind, the 15/8 available on WREXHAM TO SCORE 3+ GOALS provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Wrexham to score 3+ goals with Sky Bet Wrexham have scored three or more in 64% of their home league games this season. That includes wins over Barnet and Notts County, while they also hit two in games against Chesterfield and Woking.

This is a team who have averaged 3.23 goals per home contest - with 64 points gained from a possible 66 in front of their own supporters. Naturally, Boreham Wood will be a tougher opponent than the likes of Maidstone or Torquay, but this ruthless nature in attack has been on display throughout the entire campaign. They've scored plenty past opponents across the standings. In fact, Wrexham have found the net two or more times in 91% of their home outings. You can point to the occasion and potential nerves, but they've had big games in both the league and FA Cup and delivered already. This shouldn't be a problem, in a contest where they can continue scoring GOALS.

Wrexham v Boreham Wood best bets and score prediction 1pt Wrexham to score 3+ goals at 15/8 (General) Score prediction: Wrexham 3-0 Boreham Wood (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1130 BST (20/04/23)