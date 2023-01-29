‣ 71 places between them in the pyramid

‣ 34 shots

‣ 14 on target

‣ 6 goals

‣ 1 red card



👏 What a cup tie between Wrexham and Sheffield United, and what an effort from the non-league side.#FACup #WrexhamAFC pic.twitter.com/uUrdJlp5KR