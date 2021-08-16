The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm their play-off participation.

In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off places that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.

Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.

Wales skipper Aaron Ramsey told Sky Sports: “The first 30 minutes we did pretty well and got into some dangerous areas. The second half wasn’t good enough but it showed the resilience of this team again and we came away with the three points.

“It’s not always easy coming away with a second game in quick succession, but it shows the team we’ve got to get the win.

“It was one of those performances we needed to dig in and grind out a result.

“It was just important to come here and get the three points. We’ve managed to do that and now we can prepare for the games in November.

“It’s all in our hands. We’ll be back at home in front of our home support and hopefully put in two great performances.”

