World Cup qualifiers: Spain lose to Sweden while Italy are held by Bulgaria

Spain's defeat in Solna was their first World Cup qualifying loss since 1993 and leaves them second in Group B behind the Swedes, who have played a game fewer but won all three of their matches thus far.

Debutant Carlos Soler volleyed the visitors into an early lead but Alexander Isak levelled almost immediately before Viktor Claesson ended Spain's 66-game unbeaten run in the qualifiers with a second-half winner.

Italy, meanwhile, extended their undefeated sequence to 35 games but had to settle for a point in Florence as Stanas Iliev's equaliser for Bulgaria cancelled out Federico Chiesa's opener for Roberto Mancini's side.

The Azzurri remain top of Group C with 10 points from four games, while Northern Ireland got off the mark in the same group with a 4-1 win in Lithuania.