Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Friday TV: ITV4 Live odds, form and stats

It’s once again Nations League time, or, to put it another way, it’s time for the appetiser before this Summer’s European Championship – more on that next month – and on the menu for Friday is England vs Portugal. That’s right, watch out Wembley, it’s the fourth-best team in the world against the 22nd, or whatever the FIFA ranking actually means. In truth, these are two teams who are slightly more chaotic than you might expect, as both have a habit of tripping over their own feet.

Lucy Bronze and Sarina Wiegman

Having only sparred six times in the last quarter of a century, they don’t know each other overly intimately and although England have never lost to Portugal, the Lionesses have been held by the Iberian nation three times over the years. Indeed, their last two meetings – in the Nations League earlier this year, and a pre-World Cup friendly in 2023 – both ended in draws and were not necessarily, the most scintillating of encounters. But of course, I’ve already slyly given you their current world rankings, so you know England are the big favourites as their current 1/6 odds to win would suggest and the Lionesses have a point to prove after losing 3-2 to Belgium last time out.

What are the best bets? For what it’s worth, England’s preparation coming into the game could have been a lot better as at the start of the week, Mary Earps – the goalie who stood strong between the posts for England on their way to the Euro title in 2022 – announced her international retirement, with reports that it’s caused some friction behind the scenes. And whilst the hosts will be bolstered by the return of Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood, the Lionesses will be without creative force Lauren James, Millie Bright at centre-back which might cause some vulnerabilities, as well as missing Alessia Russo and Ella Toone who are out with small knocks. The good news if you’re thinking of including England in your acca, or just want something to watch tomorrow night is England do have plenty of attacking thrust and their in form players are those who’ll be occupying the final third. Fresh off of winning the Champions League (we won’t talk about my prediction), Chloe Kelly has been in vintage form this calendar year and could well be the creative spark England need.

Alessia Russo is missing for England

No Russo is likely to mean a slight rejig from Sarina Wiegman, who is likely to start Aggie Beever-Jones in the #9 or repurpose a player we're more used to seeing out wide like Beth Mead or Jess Park. And if you're looking for a goalscorer, they would be your most likely trio, with Park the only England player to score twice so far this calendar year, and she's 7/1 to score first, but it's also worth mentioning the solid form GRACE CLINTON is coming into the match with, the midfielder having netted eight times last season, and she's 17/10 to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Grace Clinton to score anytime with Sky Bet Portugal are far from one-trick ponys, it has to be said and while the Navegadoras don’t have the same degree of depth as England – nor the same professional league set-up – they are a nation who’ve taken huge international steps over the last decade. Now, they’ll be without Barcelona’s Kika Nazareth (scorer of Portugal's equaliser in February), as she recovers from an ankle injury but Diana Silva has been in sterling form over the last year and will be the main out-ball for the visitors.

Portugal will be without Kika Nazareth

If Portugal can get into their swing, and find moments of build up rather than fast breaks, Catarina Amado and Ana Capeta are the pair likely to make things happen behind Silva. And if you’re looking for a chaos bet, a little bit of a shot in the dark because why not, CAROLE COSTA is Portugal’s regular, and consistent, penalty taker and you can find her at 14/1 to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Carole Costa to score anytime with Sky Bet Recent head-to-head aside, this does feel like a good game for England to take three points from and score more than once – but be mindful they’ve only ever put three past Portugal once, and that was 23 years ago – but 2-1 with an Arsenal goalscorer (Mead, Kelly or Williamson if you’re feeling bold) might just be the sweet spot for the Lionesses.