Sarina Wiegman's side, who are defending the title they won in 2022, suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat by France in their opening match, but having bounced back with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and backed it up with a shellacking of their home nations rivals on Sunday, that opening loss could ultimately prove to be a blessing.

England now face Sweden in the last eight on Thursday after the Scandinavian side surprisingly beat one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany 4-1 to top Group C.

While it is by no means a straightforward tie for the Lionesses, the winner will face Norway or Italy, who contest by far the weakest quarter-final tie.

France's reward for topping a 'group of death' that contained 2017 champions the Netherlands as well as England is a meeting with Germany.

Whoever emerges from that encounter is likely to face a semi-final with odds-on title favourites Spain, who are 1/16 to beat host nation Switzerland in 90 minutes.