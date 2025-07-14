Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Alessia Russo of England Women celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 4-0

Women's Euros 2025 odds: England second favs thanks to 'easier' path

By Joe Townsend
Football
Mon July 14, 2025 · 4h ago

England thrashed Wales 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros and are now second favourites to lift the trophy thanks to a more favourable path to the final.

Sarina Wiegman's side, who are defending the title they won in 2022, suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat by France in their opening match, but having bounced back with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and backed it up with a shellacking of their home nations rivals on Sunday, that opening loss could ultimately prove to be a blessing.

England now face Sweden in the last eight on Thursday after the Scandinavian side surprisingly beat one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany 4-1 to top Group C.

While it is by no means a straightforward tie for the Lionesses, the winner will face Norway or Italy, who contest by far the weakest quarter-final tie.

France's reward for topping a 'group of death' that contained 2017 champions the Netherlands as well as England is a meeting with Germany.

Whoever emerges from that encounter is likely to face a semi-final with odds-on title favourites Spain, who are 1/16 to beat host nation Switzerland in 90 minutes.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS