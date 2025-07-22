Football betting tips: Women's Euro 1pt Alexia Putellas to assist at 10/3 (Paddy Power) 1pt Carlotta Wamser to assist at 13/1 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday TV: BBC1 Live odds, form and stats

It’s semi-final two, it’s Germany vs Spain and it’s a light sense of deja vu with these two teams having only met last summer in the bronze medal match at the Olympics. Indeed, on that sweaty day in Lyon, it was Germany who were, against all odds, victorious, adding to their string of competitive victories over Spain, following group stage wins at the 2022 Euros and 2019 World Cup, with La Roja yet to bag a win over Germany. But that all seems likely to change on Wednesday evening with Spain still the hot favourites for the Euro title this summer (with their outright odds having shrunk to 1/2), a team who’ve barely had to break a sweat so far in Switzerland they come in not just with the better tournament form (four wins from four) but after seeing the hosts of in regular time last week, will be far fresher. Conversely, Germany played close to two full hours with only ten players against France on Saturday, and in addition to still being without captain Giulia Gwinn, they’ve lost Kathrin Hendrich’s defensive experience to a straight red and Sjoeke Nüsken’s tireless work in midfield to a yellow card accumulation. And also, they will be tired, very tired. That physical and mental fatigue is likely to outweigh the superb mental resilience they displayed against France.

What are the best bets? So yes, Spain have never beaten Germany – a nation who’ve won the Euros on eight separate occasions – but there’s a very good reason they’re the 4/9 favourites to win in 90 minutes, with Germany priced at 5/1 to win, or 10/3 to qualify. Although Spain have yet to get the better of Germany, we know we can expect La Roja to boss the possession and move the ball from player to player with ease, as it’s very much the only way Spain know how to play. Likewise, we know we can expect some discomfort watching Germany try to keep the current world champions out, just like we know Ann-Katrin Berger will have to be in sterling form to help her team out between the sticks.

Phenomenal athleticism by Ann-Katrin Berger! 😲



Incredible save to deny the ball looping into her own net pic.twitter.com/mnlQnwuBCO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 19, 2025

As for how this specific match could go and what to look out for based on what we’ve seen at this Euros so far? I think we’ll see Spain score in both halves (11/10) and probably see more goals in the second half (1/1) as I’m leaning towards a 3-1 win to Spain so would also be looking at Over 3.5 goals priced at 7/5. I’d say it will likely be the usual suspects for Spain but as La Roja have had nine different goalscorers across their four games so far, that doesn’t really narrow it down. But I’d expect to see Alexia Putellas pick up another ASSIST, with the Barcelona woman priced at 10/3 for one or at 10/11 to score or assist during the match, likewise, I wouldn’t be surprised to see current tournament top goalscorer, Esther González net again, with a goal anytime returning at 11/10. CLICK HERE to bet on Germany vs Spain with Sky Bet As I’ve said all the way through the summer; the Spain defence isn’t the most resolute in Switzerland and there are always goals to be had for the teams who are brave enough to get at them, and while I do expect Germany to be leggy after their gruelling quarter-final, I can see the former champions having some joy in the final third and BTTS is 4/6. Back from her suspension, I’m expecting to see Carlotta Wamser looking like one of the freshest players on the pitch, keen to atone for her error against Sweden and with a pair of assists under her belt already, the makeshift right-back is priced at 13/1 to add to that tally with an anytime ASSIST.

Having picked up red cards in each of their last two games, I do have to point out that Germany are currently priced at 18/1 to have a red during the game, but it is worth mentioning that none of their recent previous meetings have been overly cynical with both averaging somewhere around ten fouls and usually only about one card again. But with Any GK to be fouled currently at 5/2, there are far worse markets to consider. Likewise, the combined bet I want to highlight for this one is Claudia Pina 1+ shots on target in each half and Senß 1+ fouls committed in each half which is priced at 11/2.