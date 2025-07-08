Football betting tips: Women's Euro 1pt Georgia Stanway to score anytime in England vs Netherlands (17:00) at 7/2 (Betway) 1pt Jill Roord to score or assist in England vs Netherlands (17:00) at 3/1 (bet365) 1pt France to win and BTTS (20:00) at 12/5 (BoyleSports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

England vs Netherlands Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: BBC1

Live odds, form and stats And just like that, the reigning champions are already playing for their tournament life. If you’re looking for any indication of how this game will go based on past head-to-heads, it’s inconclusive: both teams have won qualifiers, both teams have lost at previous Euros, and when they met in the Nations League in 2023, they exchanged victories. The good news for England fans is the Lionesses haven’t lost two games in a row since April 2021, although the loss to France means they’ve lost three of their last five. Let’s talk about that France game; England were timid and sluggish, the questionable defence did what questionable defences do and conceded without much fight as so much of the team sagged on the pitch and players performed below their best. The Dutch will offer an entirely different problem, going for less physicality and more technicality but that might not actually be a good thing for England, who could easily have rings run around them by the Dutch midfield and attack. The Oranje might not have been perfect for 90 minutes against Wales but when they cut through the Dragons, it was like a hot knife gliding through crumpet-bound butter, but more so, it felt like a team powering up and settling into a tournament, so, bad news for England.

Let’s get into what I don’t want to do and lay down some predictions and suggest where you might find some value. Following the France defeat, the English players have been bullish saying they’ll play better with the pressure on, and if you think the jeopardy will force their best football, you’ll find them 7/10 favourites to win versus 16/5 returns for a Dutch win. As I simply do not know how this one will pan out, I could see England needing to rely on a wallop from range and there’s no one in the squad who likes a piledriver from outside the box like GEORGIA STANWAY, and she’s at 7/2 to SCORE ANYTIME, or even better, 10/1 to score from outside the area. CLICK HERE to bet on England vs Netherlands with Sky Bet Just to complete the Stanway brace, she’s currently priced at 7/2 to be carded with Paddy Power. For the Dutch and their flowing attack, all-time top goalscorer, Vivianne Miedema looked tidy while on the pitch, seemingly having finally thrown off the chains of the niggling injuries she’s been suffering with, and she’s priced at 5/2 to score anytime. The Dutch attack was not just about the Manchester City forward, so I’m again looking at the TO SCORE OR ASSIST bets and pointing out JILL ROORD at 3/1.

France vs Wales Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats Let’s start swiftly and brutally here, France to win at 1/20 is correctly priced. Wales could have done so much more against the Dutch but were just out of sync in attack, maybe the emotions of the occasion got to them and it stifled them in both halves but even for it being a tough first game, it was something of a disappointment, so I’d stay well away from Wales to win at 20/1. Unsurprisingly, given their historic strength, France have it on the head-to-head, but the good news for Wales to hang onto is the last time they met, back in April 2022, Sophie Ingle did grab a consolation goal. That’s right, I’m about to steer you towards a BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE bet as I simply do not trust the French backline, but they’ll still WIN. CLICK HERE to bet on France vs Wales with Sky Bet Again, I'm going to highlight Sandy Baltimore as I have done at every available juncture, she’s in top form and scored last time out, and you’ll find her priced at 5/6 to score anytime against Wales, Baltimore is also at 10/11 in the 'To Score and Win'. Or you could look at France’s out and out number nine who hit first against England, Marie-Antoinette Katoto to open the scoring for this one, she’s trending at 11/4 to score first.

To highlight another standout from the first game, who like Baltimore comes into the Euros in flying form, Delphine Cascarino is currently priced at 4/9 'To Score or Assist'. If you think I’m being too harsh on Wales and want to back them in some capacity, I’d suggest looking towards a Ceri Holland anytime assist bet at 14/1 with some bookmakers or a Jess Fishlock anytime goal at 9s. Or indeed, if the idea of the Wales finding the back of the net against the former champions is a little too much, there’s always Rachel Rowe to be carded at 5/1.