1pt Iceland to win and BTTS (17:00) at 7/2 (bet365)
1.5pts BTTS in Switzerland vs Norway (20:00) at 17/20 (General)
Iceland vs Finland
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Wednesday
The two Nordic nations who are not part of Scandinavia, or as they’re better known, Iceland and Finland will meet in the first match of this summer’s tournament at the easily misspelt Stockhorn Arena in Thun.
Both nations come into the opener with less than stellar preparation behind them, Iceland who had been building some nice momentum last year have struggled for results in 2025 and Finland have seen two key players sidelined (although both have made the final squad of 23).
Their head-to-head, although brief, totalling six friendlies, gently favours Iceland. But what of those friendlies?
Well, three took place in 2008, two in 2019 and one in 2023 so take the three draws and Iceland’s two wins with a pinch of salt, although well worth mentioning that last meeting, two years ago, marked Finland’s first win over their Nordic cousins and very little has changed in the way of personnel for either since.
Speaking of that friendly, the winning goal in Reykjavík came from one of my favourite Finnish players, Jutta Rantala who, had she not spent all of the last season (since October) sidelined could have be the difference maker for Helmarit, she’s with the squad but to say her lack of form raises questions would be an understatement.
Conversely, Iceland’s key players (save for a short-term knock for captain and defensive stalwart Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir) are very much in form which is why you’ll find Iceland favourites at 4/5.
Finland might not have won their pre-tournament friendly against the Netherlands, but a last gasp goal should give Marko Saloranta’s team a boost heading into this clash and with the experience in the team, it’s easy to see them finding the scoresheet but losing again.
An ICELAND WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is currently priced at 7/2, while an Iceland goal in both halves at 9/4 could also be worth a look.
If you’re after something a little bit bigger, you’ll find Iceland offered at 5/1 to win both halves.
Switzerland vs Norway
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday
In the history of the Women’s Euros, since bringing in a group stage, only Sweden in 2013 have failed to win their first game as tournament hosts.
The Swedes are also the only World Cup hosts to have lost their first match (in 1995), which is good news for Switzerland. As was their 4-1 win over Czechia in their warm-up friendly last week, ending their run of eight games without a win.
More good news for Switzerland - the knowledge that Norway have been drawn into Group A for their last four tournaments (before this) and of those four (two World Cups, two Euros), the Football Girls are winless against the host nations.
In their recent head-to-head, Norway have come out on top winning both of their Nations League clashes (2-1 and 1-0) this calendar year, with their last meeting at a major tournament a rather forgettable scoreless draw at the 2023 World Cup.
With that in mind, you’ll find Switzerland the underdog in this clash with odds on the hosts to win this one at 5/2, whilst Norway are a lot more favourable at 19/20.
And despite everything we know about Norway’s form at tournaments, I’m siding with the odds setters on this one, but would be more inclined to look at BOTH TEAMS SCORING (currently at 17/20), than calling a winner in a bit of a banana skin match.
And if both teams are scoring, who’s finding the back of the net? Well, I doubt it will be the last time I say it but for the hosts, Geraldine Reuteler remains one of their best outlets and she both scored and assisted last time out.
REUTELER TO SCORE ANYTIME is currently 7/2 and potentially where you’ll find the best value this game.
On the other side of things, Ada Hegerberg remains the target woman for Norway and although she didn’t score in their friendly loss to Sweden last week, she was on the receiving end of a good amount of service from her teammates - the inaugural Ballon d’Or winner is at 9/2 to score first.
As said in the outright preview, neither team have much in the way of form or even good vibes coming into this tournament but momentum could play its part, Norway in particular; although it might not show on their recent results have been doing key work off of the pitch with their new coach Gemma Grainger to get over the mental hurdles that have seen them sprawl on the track more than once.
As for Switzerland, as unlikely as it is with a coach who’s favoured an inflexible formation that has repurposed players from better positions, as we’ve seen at the last two Euros, getting the home crowd behind you can be a powerful tonic.
