Iceland vs Finland

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats

The two Nordic nations who are not part of Scandinavia, or as they’re better known, Iceland and Finland will meet in the first match of this summer’s tournament at the easily misspelt Stockhorn Arena in Thun.

Both nations come into the opener with less than stellar preparation behind them, Iceland who had been building some nice momentum last year have struggled for results in 2025 and Finland have seen two key players sidelined (although both have made the final squad of 23).

Their head-to-head, although brief, totalling six friendlies, gently favours Iceland. But what of those friendlies?

Well, three took place in 2008, two in 2019 and one in 2023 so take the three draws and Iceland’s two wins with a pinch of salt, although well worth mentioning that last meeting, two years ago, marked Finland’s first win over their Nordic cousins and very little has changed in the way of personnel for either since.

Speaking of that friendly, the winning goal in Reykjavík came from one of my favourite Finnish players, Jutta Rantala who, had she not spent all of the last season (since October) sidelined could have be the difference maker for Helmarit, she’s with the squad but to say her lack of form raises questions would be an understatement.

Conversely, Iceland’s key players (save for a short-term knock for captain and defensive stalwart Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir) are very much in form which is why you’ll find Iceland favourites at 4/5.

Finland might not have won their pre-tournament friendly against the Netherlands, but a last gasp goal should give Marko Saloranta’s team a boost heading into this clash and with the experience in the team, it’s easy to see them finding the scoresheet but losing again.

An ICELAND WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is currently priced at 7/2, while an Iceland goal in both halves at 9/4 could also be worth a look.

If you’re after something a little bit bigger, you’ll find Iceland offered at 5/1 to win both halves.