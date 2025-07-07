Germany vs Denmark

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Tuesday

TV: BBC2

Eight years ago, Denmark shocked Germany by knocking them out of the Euros at the quarter-final stage, marking the second time (in ten tournaments) that they had failed to win the whole thing.

Germany would have the last laugh when they met at the next Euros, rounding beating the Danes 3-0 in the group stage.

The pair would go on to meet twice more in the Nations League last year, with Denmark claiming a 2-0 win when Germany were in disarray with a managerial situation, but again, the eight-time European champions corrected course in their next meeting with a 3-0 win in Rostock.

We’ve already seen both teams at this tournament and while Germany had some second-half joy against Poland, Denmark struggled for shots on target against Sweden, although did show some improved defensive work.

Despite the win, Germany will already be looking for an improved performance as Denmark search for vital points.

My repeated refrain this tournament has been that both teams will score, something that’s only happened in three of the ten matches we’ve seen so far and although I would strongly back a Germany win at 1/3, I know that Denmark do have goals in them.

Of course, if the Danes do find the back of the net, it’s most likely to be through Pernille Harder who is 5/2 to score anytime, or more interestingly paired with Lea Schüller on a Both Players to Score bet, priced at 11/2.

Outstanding in the Poland game, KLARA BÜHL has been a key player for Germany for far longer than you might expect given she’s still on 24, and speaking of numbers, she’s currently at 10/11 TO SCORE OR ASSIST.

Last time out, it was Jule Brand who bagged both a goal and assist