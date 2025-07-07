Football betting tips: Women's Euro
2pts Klara Bühl to score or assist in Germany vs Denmark (17:00) at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt Draw in Poland vs Sweden (20:00) at 5/1 (General)
Germany vs Denmark
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Tuesday
- TV: BBC2
- Live odds, form and stats
Eight years ago, Denmark shocked Germany by knocking them out of the Euros at the quarter-final stage, marking the second time (in ten tournaments) that they had failed to win the whole thing.
Germany would have the last laugh when they met at the next Euros, rounding beating the Danes 3-0 in the group stage.
The pair would go on to meet twice more in the Nations League last year, with Denmark claiming a 2-0 win when Germany were in disarray with a managerial situation, but again, the eight-time European champions corrected course in their next meeting with a 3-0 win in Rostock.
We’ve already seen both teams at this tournament and while Germany had some second-half joy against Poland, Denmark struggled for shots on target against Sweden, although did show some improved defensive work.
Despite the win, Germany will already be looking for an improved performance as Denmark search for vital points.
My repeated refrain this tournament has been that both teams will score, something that’s only happened in three of the ten matches we’ve seen so far and although I would strongly back a Germany win at 1/3, I know that Denmark do have goals in them.
Of course, if the Danes do find the back of the net, it’s most likely to be through Pernille Harder who is 5/2 to score anytime, or more interestingly paired with Lea Schüller on a Both Players to Score bet, priced at 11/2.
Outstanding in the Poland game, KLARA BÜHL has been a key player for Germany for far longer than you might expect given she’s still on 24, and speaking of numbers, she’s currently at 10/11 TO SCORE OR ASSIST.
Last time out, it was Jule Brand who bagged both a goal and assist and if she manages just one shot on target against Denmark, she will net your returns at 4/9 (PP).
Poland vs Sweden
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday
- TV: BBC1
- Live odds, form and stats
Tuesday’s second match sees Poland square off against Sweden, with the Swedes heavy favourites at 2/9. But I’m going to be absolutely ridiculous now and suggest looking at a DRAW at 5/1.
Yes, Sweden have dominated the head-to-head but so many of their meetings were during a time of sustained Swedish success whilst Poland were toiling without really having their act together.
The pair last met four years ago in a friendly in Łódź and despite not being as stable as they are now, Poland still gave the visitors a good run, losing 4-2.
What we saw from their respective games last week so some steely defending from Poland with a real danger on the break, whilst we know Sweden will control the game, Blågult are incredibly hit and miss when it comes to scoring a fair amount of goals.
One was all they needed against Denmark, but with 18 total attempts (to Denmark’s ten), the Swedes managed just three on target and if Poland can put out another resolute defensive performance they could yet frustrate the former champions.
Obviously, if I’m looking at a Polish goalscorer, I’m looking no further than Ewa Pajor who will be coming into this one personally frustrated she didn’t do more with her chances against Germany.
The Barcelona forward is currently priced at 7/2 to score anytime, but again, Sky Bet has some interesting Both Players to Score markets, and when paired with Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius to net anytime, she returns at 8/1.
Or even more vaguely, Both Teams to Score is currently evens.
Filippa Angeldahl scored Sweden’s lone goal against Denmark, and the Real Madrid midfielder is priced at 4/1 to score anytime.
And if you’re looking for something a little bigger, veteran centre-back Linda Sembrant is 28/1 to score first. She’s not the tallest Swede in the pack but at 38-years-old (or young), she has a surprisingly good scoring record, netting in about 10% of her games across multiple clubs as well as the national team.
Odds correct at 1545 BST (07/07/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.