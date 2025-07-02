Belgium vs Italy

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Thursday

TV: BBC Two

Live odds, form and stats

Thursday’s first kick off sees Belgium clash with Italy, and it’s actually the Red Flames who boast the better recent record against Le Azzurre, having won a 2023 friendly 2-1 as well as their only previous meeting at at Euros [in 2022] 1-0.

The vital context there is how absolutely woeful Italy were under their previous manager at the time, something they have righted with a change of personnel in the dugout, which is why you’ll find the Azzurre trending at 3/4 to win.

A repeat performance of that last Euros clash (Belgium 1-0) returns at 11/1 but be wary, Italy are the higher ranked nation and have been playing some intelligent football under their new coach, even though Belgium themselves have found more flexibility with their own change of management.

Depth of talent could and should be the difference maker in Sion as Italy have more players who know how to find the back of the net and, while you could look to a veteran like Cristiana Girelli, Sofia Cantore comes into the tournament in sterling form having just left Juventus and you’ll find her priced at 17/2 to score first.

This one certainly feels like it will have more than one goal in it and if you’re looking for who might score for the Red Flames, you won’t find much fairer than TESSA WULLAERT at 14/5 as an ANYTIME GOALSCORER.

Like all games taking place over the first three days of the tournament, the soaring temperatures in Switzerland - which are pushing into the mid-30s this week - could yet be a factor with teams looking to slow games down to negate the effects of the heat and humidity.