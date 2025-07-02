Football betting tips: Women's Euro
1pt Tessa Wullaert to score anytime in Belgium vs Italy (17:00) at 14/5 (Betway)
1pt Esther Gonzalez to score 2+ goals in Spain vs Portugal (20:00) at 4/1 (Betfred, Paddy Power)
1pt Claudia Pina to score 2+ goals in Spain vs Portugal (20:00) at 7/1 (General)
Belgium vs Italy
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Thursday
- TV: BBC Two
- Live odds, form and stats
Thursday’s first kick off sees Belgium clash with Italy, and it’s actually the Red Flames who boast the better recent record against Le Azzurre, having won a 2023 friendly 2-1 as well as their only previous meeting at at Euros [in 2022] 1-0.
The vital context there is how absolutely woeful Italy were under their previous manager at the time, something they have righted with a change of personnel in the dugout, which is why you’ll find the Azzurre trending at 3/4 to win.
A repeat performance of that last Euros clash (Belgium 1-0) returns at 11/1 but be wary, Italy are the higher ranked nation and have been playing some intelligent football under their new coach, even though Belgium themselves have found more flexibility with their own change of management.
Depth of talent could and should be the difference maker in Sion as Italy have more players who know how to find the back of the net and, while you could look to a veteran like Cristiana Girelli, Sofia Cantore comes into the tournament in sterling form having just left Juventus and you’ll find her priced at 17/2 to score first.
This one certainly feels like it will have more than one goal in it and if you’re looking for who might score for the Red Flames, you won’t find much fairer than TESSA WULLAERT at 14/5 as an ANYTIME GOALSCORER.
Like all games taking place over the first three days of the tournament, the soaring temperatures in Switzerland - which are pushing into the mid-30s this week - could yet be a factor with teams looking to slow games down to negate the effects of the heat and humidity.
Spain vs Portugal
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
You don’t have to go far if you’re looking for the recent Spain-Portugal head-to-head, with the two nations meeting twice at the start of April with Spain winning 4-2 in Portugal before running out 7-1 winners in Vigo four days later.
So, I’m not saying you’d be brave to back Portugal at 16/1, but I’m also not saying it would be a good idea.
As I said in the outright preview, that 7-1 loss seemed to really break the Navigators and they could not stop bleeding goals afterwards which has, understandably, prompted long-time coach Francisco Neto to talk about the Euros as a new day, completely separate from the Nations League and the defensive horrors there of.
Yes, Portugal can be a tricky opponent but they tend to be best at home and unless they can temporarily move Bern 2,000km south-west by 8pm tomorrow, they’re fresh out of luck.
So, you’ll find Spain the hefty favourites at 1/14 and, as La Roja look to put all memories of a failed Olympic campaign behind them and attempt to hit the ground running like Usain Bolt trying to make the last train, it could be something of a bloodbath.
So you’d do well to look at multiple Spanish goalscorers, and you’ll find an ESTHER GONZÁLEZ brace priced at 4/1 or, as I suggested ahead of the UWCL final, a CLAUDIA PINA double at 7/1.
As well as being a good potential momentum builder for Spain, this first game will give everyone a chance to see how La Roja handle the task without Aitana Bonmatí, the Ballon d’Or winner who has only just been released from hospital after coming down with a viral meningitis infection.
Although Aitana is with the squad, she’s been training separately, and a fair assumption would be that Spain are smart enough to monitor how she’s recovering and will keep her off the pitch until the knock-outs.
Odds correct at 1535 BST (02/07/25)
