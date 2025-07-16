Football betting tips: Women's Euro 1pt Alessio Russo to score anytime at 9/4 (BoyleSports) 1pt Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to assist at 9/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Sweden vs England Kick-off: 20:00 BST

TV: BBC1

Live odds, form and stats Two of the most consistent teams when it comes to reaching the last four of major tournaments are due to meet in Zurich on Thursday evening. England have been near-perfect since reaching their first World Cup semi-final in 2015, making [at least] the last four in each of their subsequent four tournaments. Sweden have also reached the last four of five major tournaments in the last decade, having taken part in two Olympics as well (coming away with two silvers) and although they fell at the quarter-final stage of the 2017 Euros, they have never missed out on the semis under their current manager. So, someone’s streak, as well as their run in Switzerland, will be coming to an end. With a handful of meetings over the last six years, their head-to-head shows two fairly well matched teams: Sweden narrowly defeated England in the third-place match of the 2019 World Cup, England pummelled Sweden into submission in the semi-final of the last Euros and they played out a pair of draws in qualification for this tournament (1-1 at Wembley and 0-0 in Gothenburg). The scoreless draw last July was in fact the start of an unbeaten run Sweden are still on, with Blågult having gone 15 games without a loss as they came into the Euros as one of the teams with the best records this calendar year, conversely, England have been a little more up and down and lacking consistency.

At this Euros so far, we saw England recover from a loss to France in their first group match to emphatically dispatching both the Netherlands and Wales - a duo who looked a little too hapless in defence, allowing England ten goals through seven different goalscorers in two games. Over in Group C, Sweden hit the ground running with a narrow win over Denmark, followed by a 3-0 victory against Poland in Lucerne and rounded out their group stage with a famous and utterly dominant 4-1 win over Germany on Saturday. The only blot on Sweden’s record, a Jule Brand goal conceded in Zurich. Of course, as always, what’s come before can only have so much bearing on a knockout game in isolation, with how the two teams have been performing this Euros the most relevant information and both (save for England’s clash with France) have looked confident and comfortable in Switzerland. Sweden have had to be smart and patient against a couple of stubborn defences, whereas England have had things all their own way in their last two games. We’ve seen a little more flow and variation in how the Lionesses have attacked while Sweden have tended to favour the right side more.

Enough of that then. Let’s get down to some prediction and what I'd consider to be some potential betting value. You’ll find England the favourites at evens to win in 90 minutes, with a Sweden return at over double that at 23/10. If you think we’ll see a third successive draw between these two nations, that returns at 11/5, but I’m not so sure. On the scoresheet at Wembley, on the scoresheet in Sheffield and in fine form this summer, ALESSIA RUSSO is currently priced at 9/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME, in as fine form as her best mate, a real productive force against Wales, you can find an anytime Ella Toone assist at 11/4. CLICK HERE to bet on Sweden vs England with Sky Bet I highlighted her against the Netherlands and I’m going to shamelessly pick her out again. There’s a bit of a war going on between my head and gut over what I expect the outcome of this to be, but I’m going to say, despite all the attacking weapons they have, I am leaning towards Sweden progressing. So, again, I’m picking out a JOHANNA RYTTING KANERYD TO ASSIST priced at 9/2 and Fridolina Rolfö to score and win at 15/2. For the Arsenal fans with split loyalties, a bet on both Russo and Stina Blackstenius to score returns at 10/1 or simply BTTS can be found at 8/11. If you think I’m crazy and can only see an England win, can I suggest a combined bet of Alessia Russo & Ella Toone to have 2 or more shots on target each, currently available at a boosted 7/1 with Paddy Power. A smaller priced punt can be found on taking 1 or More Goals in Each Half & 4 or More Corners in Each Half, priced at 11/4.