Football betting tips: Women's Euro
1pt BTTS in Finland vs Switzerland & Norway vs Iceland (20:00) at 2.24/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Over 10.5 corners in Norway vs Iceland (20:00) at 17/10 (BoyleSports)
Finland vs Switzerland
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday
- TV: BBC1
We’ve reached the home stretch of the group stage and although some teams already know their fate, well, they’re playing in the other match.
But for Finland and Switzerland, it’s a match for all the marbles, or at least, enough of the marbles to get them through to the knock-outs with the Swiss just needing a draw to claim safe passage.
If we look at the head-to-head between the Owls and the hosts, it’s inconclusive and not that recent – although their last meeting was a scoreless draw – but it very much feels like this is one of the few games this round that will be decided by the intangibles.
By which I mean, Switzerland have been incredibly uninspired under Pia Sundhage, their formication doesn’t make the most sense and their football is flat and frustration.
Or at least it was until they opened up this year’s Euros, when we saw La Nati powered up, full of adrenaline and suddenly playing, well, well.
Although they lost their opening game, we saw that adrenaline kick back in for their clash with Iceland and with the knock-outs in touching distance, it feels like they can’t lose.
If we look at what the odds setters think of this game, we’ll find a Switzerland win priced at 21/20, the same as for a draw and only marginally cheaper than a Finland victory at 23/10, so it could be a close one.
Finland have been the surprise package of this Euros so far and I expect they’ll come into the match trying to adapt themselves to how Switzerland will play, but it’s those damn intangibles that are likely to be the difference maker.
Again, you’ll find me saying BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 4/5, which you can pair with a Switzerland win at 10/3, or even Géraldine Reuteler to score and Switzerland to win at 4/1.
And if you’re, understandably, bored of me telling you to bet on Reuteler to find the back of the net, consider looking at Iman Beney 'To Score or Assist' priced at 5/2.
As for Finland, for impressive as they’ve been, we haven’t seen players really stand out over both of their games so far and it’s much more than playing as a team is what allows different players to flourish in different games.
Which is lovely and romantic but doesn’t really help when it comes to having a flutter, so I’d be looking at an Eveliina Summanen assist at 8/1.
Norway vs Iceland
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday
- TV: BBC iPlayer
One of these teams has already secured top spot in the group and one team already know they’re going home early, and if you’ve been watching, it might not be clear which is which as Norway have played some woefully bad football and won. Twice.
So my main prediction for this game more about not enjoying having to watch it. There is plenty to say though...
Over the years Norway and Iceland have met on the pitch on 17 different occasions, and Norway can boast three times as many victories as their northern Nordic neighbours, and they’ve also contested five draws – so I’ll let you solve for X.
Do the draws matter? Well, three of their last four meetings have ended in a stalemate, so they’re as in vogue as Madonna in the 80s.
But don’t forget, Norway are winning every time they take to the pitch this Euros, having won both of their group games 2-1 with the help of an own goal in each, and although it would be absolutely ludicrous for it to happen for a third game in a row, I really do have to point out that an Own Goal in this game returns at 10/1.
Now you might be thinking, well, Norway have already topped the group, this is a dead rubber for them, they’ll surely be taking their foot off of the accelerator, and while that makes perfect sense, having watched both of their games so far, it’s a stretch to suggest they’re even in the car and I don’t think we’ll see that much change in their approach to this one.
I do think they’ll score and probably, as it’s just what they’re doing this group stage, win 2-1.
So yes, again, that’s BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 4/6, and a Norwegian 2-1 win at 15/2.
Let’s talk about Iceland for a minute because they’ve had a rather miserable run this summer – and not for the first time at Euros either – they’re frustrated and although it’s only pride they’ve got to play for, I think they’ll give Norway a good game and I can absolutely see Sveindís Jónsdóttir having some fun against the Norwegian defence, you’ll find the 24-year-old priced at 3/1 to score anytime.
This is a game that could produce a lot of corners, so it’s also one where we have to look to the players who are good with their heads so, an Ada Hegerberg anytime goal is 6/4 and Dagný Brynjarsdóttir who carries a solid aerial threat is priced at 2/1 to score OR be shown a card.
Yes, it’s not Iceland’s fault (ish) but they do accumulate a lot of cards, so, while it might not be the best game, there are opportunities in the markets.
Odds correct at 1645 BST (09/07/25)
