Finland vs Switzerland

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV: BBC1

Live odds, form and stats

We’ve reached the home stretch of the group stage and although some teams already know their fate, well, they’re playing in the other match.

But for Finland and Switzerland, it’s a match for all the marbles, or at least, enough of the marbles to get them through to the knock-outs with the Swiss just needing a draw to claim safe passage.

If we look at the head-to-head between the Owls and the hosts, it’s inconclusive and not that recent – although their last meeting was a scoreless draw – but it very much feels like this is one of the few games this round that will be decided by the intangibles.

By which I mean, Switzerland have been incredibly uninspired under Pia Sundhage, their formication doesn’t make the most sense and their football is flat and frustration.

Or at least it was until they opened up this year’s Euros, when we saw La Nati powered up, full of adrenaline and suddenly playing, well, well.

Although they lost their opening game, we saw that adrenaline kick back in for their clash with Iceland and with the knock-outs in touching distance, it feels like they can’t lose.

If we look at what the odds setters think of this game, we’ll find a Switzerland win priced at 21/20, the same as for a draw and only marginally cheaper than a Finland victory at 23/10, so it could be a close one.

Finland have been the surprise package of this Euros so far and I expect they’ll come into the match trying to adapt themselves to how Switzerland will play, but it’s those damn intangibles that are likely to be the difference maker.

Again, you’ll find me saying BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 4/5, which you can pair with a Switzerland win at 10/3, or even Géraldine Reuteler to score and Switzerland to win at 4/1.

And if you’re, understandably, bored of me telling you to bet on Reuteler to find the back of the net, consider looking at Iman Beney 'To Score or Assist' priced at 5/2.

As for Finland, for impressive as they’ve been, we haven’t seen players really stand out over both of their games so far and it’s much more than playing as a team is what allows different players to flourish in different games.

Which is lovely and romantic but doesn’t really help when it comes to having a flutter, so I’d be looking at an Eveliina Summanen assist at 8/1.