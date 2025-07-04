Football betting tips: Women's Euro
1pt Celin Bizet to score anytime in Norway vs Finland (17:00) at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Switzerland to beat Iceland (20:00) at 21/20 (William Hill)
Norway vs Finland
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Sunday
- TV: BBC2
Before Wednesday’s clash with Iceland, you would have had to go back just under 16 years to the last time Finland won a Euros game, to their last group match of the 2009 edition of the tournament but, finally, after two disappointing tournaments either side of a failed qualification bid, Helmarit once again tasted victory.
And while it might not have been the most predictable outcome before kick-off, it was a richly deserved three points after a composed and tidy game against Iceland.
It was also a result to blow the group wide open and to ask the question about lightning striking twice for Marko Saloranta’s team.
To date, Norway and Finland have shared a football pitch on 36 separate occasions, with Sunday marking the 37th time. Of those matches, eight have ended in a draw – including their most recent meeting in Euro qualification last July – and Norway have slightly (slightly) edged their opponents, winning 24 times to Finland’s four victories.
The most recent of those wins for Helmarit? 26 May 1988, and to put that into perspective: of the combined 46 players called up to represent Norway and Finland this summer just one was alive the last time Finland tasted victory over their Nordic neighbours (39-year-old goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela).
While Finland played intelligently and diligently in their first game this week, Norway were a shambles and, having watched the game, I still don’t quite know how they actually won.
What I do think, or at least, did before the tournament started is Norway, for all of their problems at tournaments, can build momentum this summer and if they can win while playing as poorly as they did against Switzerland, they’ll be feeling good.
You will find a Norway win priced at 4/7 and a Finland victory at 4/1, which, considering their head-to-head is maybe a tad cheap.
On that day in Turku, Norway raced to an early lead and Finland kept themselves in the tie and snatched a very late equaliser. Now combine that with what we saw against Iceland and maybe looking at a draw (13/5) would be a wiser plan.
It might end in a draw, but you have to go all the way back to 1984 to find the last time a match between the two ended scoreless and I do think this one will have goals in it.
As we saw against Switzerland, Ada Hegerberg (10/3 first goalscorer) still absolutely loves a crashing header but I think we might be more likely to see CELIN BIZET find the back of the net for the Football Girls, she’s currently 2/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME.
For Finland, we saw Katariina Kosola put in a superb performance against Iceland, but there’s little in her history for club or country to have suggested she’d be so sensational, but you’ll find her priced at 15/2 to score anytime while you’ll find Finland’s all time top goalscorer Linda Sällström at 9/1 to score last.
Switzerland vs Iceland
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday
- TV: ITV1
Two possibilities exist, either Switzerland are enjoying an incredible boost as the host nation or Pia Sundhage and her squad are trying to pull off the biggest hustle in recent history.
I am, of course, talking about the stunning first half the hosts put in against Norway, playing some of their best football in recent memory and not just in comparison with how muddled they had been under their new coach.
Of course, SWITZERLAND couldn’t hold onto their advantage in Basel and somehow managed to lose but we saw more than enough during that first half to give them the benefit of the doubt and firmly affix the favourites tag to them for their clash with Iceland on Sunday evening and they’re currently 21/20 TO WIN.
The two nations have recently met in the Nations League, first drawing 0-0 in Zurich in February before drawing 3-3 in Reykjavík in April when Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir fired in a hat trick for the hosts, and if you want to get saucy, she’s 28/1 to score a brace.
However, if Iceland are to take anything from this match, you’d do better to look to Sveindís Jónsdóttir who’s currently at 9/1 to score last.
Although Glódís Viggósdóttir is set to return for Iceland, having had to come off at half-time in the first game, giving Stelpurnar okkar more defensive stability, it's hard to see anything other than a Swiss win.
The hosts will still want to impress, are likely to have that surge of energy that hosting gives them and will desperately want to bury the memories of their loss to Norway, like a footballing Dr. Sam Beckett trying to put right what went wrong.
Having given the bar a healthy rattle in Basel, Switzerland’s live wire Géraldine Reuteler is again who I’m looking at to score for the hosts (as she did in earlier this year in Reykjavík) and she’s currently 6/1 to score first or 7/2 to score and win.
Based on what we’ve seen this year, we could be heading for a game with a number of both fouls and corners but not necessarily a lot of goals. A conservative bet worth looking at would be Switzerland to win either half, which you’ll find priced at 8/15.
And of course, don’t forget, both teams will come into this one still hurting after losing on the first match day, with both knowing they little less than a win will do with their tournament lives already on the line.
Odds correct at 1155 BST (04/07/25)
