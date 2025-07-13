Football betting tips: Women's Euro 2pts Alessio Russo to score anytime in England vs Wales (20:00) at 4/5 (General) 1pt Victoria Pelova to Score or Assist in Netherlands vs France (20:00) at 10/3 (Paddy Power, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

England vs Wales Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats It’s the last of the group stage games and Group D still hangs in the balance with the potential for three teams to all be tied on points come the end of the night and, while the fireworks are more likely to go off in the other game, there is of course, plenty of interest in this Home Nations clash. Despite their geographical proximity, the Lionesses have rarely squared off with the Dragons, but have usually prevailed when they’ve met, save for a scoreless draw in World Cup qualifying seven years ago. A team that has repeatedly said they’re not just in Switzerland to make up the numbers, Wales will again be looking for an improved performance, although they did impress during their first half against France. Speaking of second game improvements, England blew the Netherlands out of the water last time out, playing high intensity, attacking football that the hapless Dutch failed to contain. So, the Lionesses will be coming into this tie high on confidence looking to keep the momentum going.

While we've seen other nations rotate, we know Sarina Wiegman likes to stick to a favoured starting XI, as we saw at the last Euros, even in England's last group game against Northern Ireland, she didn't make one change ahead of the game. Likewise at the 2023 World Cup, the changes she made were mostly enforced, save for gently rotating her front three across the group stage. So, we can assume a very similar starting XI in St. Gallen which means, it's time to highlight ALESSIA RUSSO. Yet to find the back of the net this Euros, Russo was one of England's best players against the Netherlands, bagging UEFA's Player of the Match award and doing everything but scoring, which wasn't for the want of trying. As an England win is dismally priced at 1/25, you'd be better off looking at goal markets unless you're expecting the upset of the group stage so far with a Wales win (60/1). The old saying goes, don't put all your eggs in one basket, but looking at the Russo markets feels like the way forward, the Arsenal attacker is at 10/3 to score first or 4/5 to find the net ANYTIME. Russo might have had a hat-trick of assist against the Netherlands, but it was Lauren James who found the back of the net twice, a bet on Both Russo and James to score returns at 2/1. I'm expecting Wales to come out fighting and look to be at their defensive best but I can see England having some joy if they start to pull that backline apart, so it may be worth looking at Over 3.5 Goals priced at 4/7. Again for Wales, I'm going to highlight Ceri Holland, this time to score or assist at 4/1. At the time of writing (before the last Group C games), every team has scored during their last group game, so of course, I'm saying, Both to Score at 6/4. For a combined selection, I'm going to highlight Paddy Power's Both Teams to Score & Each Team to Have 2+ Corners in Each Half, priced at 25/1.

Netherlands vs France Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV: ITV4

Now, this is the harder of the two games to predict. We saw France come out strong against England, rotate for Wales and still put in a good performance albeit with a little luck from a few Welsh errors. Conversely, the Dutch has a relatively strong game against Wales but entirely fell apart against England, barely looking present in the match, leaving them in quite the precarious position coming into their final group game which may well be their final game at this Euros. Although somewhat sharing a flag, the two nations have rarely shared a pitch and their head-to-head is a little patchy, however, France have had the better of it, including the last time they met, at the 2022 Euros, when it was Les Bleues who prevailed after an extra time penalty following a scoreless 90 minutes. Although the Dutch have claimed a few wins over the years, they haven't gotten the better of the French in a decade. So, unexpectedly France are the favourites for the one, priced at 4/6 for a win. As said, it's a tricky one to predict as the Oranje can be so deeply inconsistent, as we've already seen over two matches this month but they come into the match, almost with nothing to lose, on the brink of elimination – something that could still happen even with a win – and that might just work in their favour, they're the underdog at 15/4 to win. When both teams are in flow and playing well, they have a plethora of attacking weaponry. Starting with the Netherlands, I'd be looking at VICTORIA PELOVA TO SCORE OR ASSIST at 10/3 or a Danielle van de Donk anytime assist at 13/2. For Les Bleues, Delphine Cascarino has been in such wonderful form this year and was a big part of France's success against England, and you can find her priced at 16/5 for an anytime assist, similarly, Sandy Baltimore is priced at 10/11 to Score or Assist. What I'm expecting, or at least what I'm hoping, is for the Netherlands to actually show up and it to be quite an open, attacking game, and that's where the combined bets at Paddy Power might be the place to go. I want to highlight two, firstly Each Team to Have 2+ Corners in Each Half at 3/1 and secondly especially if you think it's going to be another front-footed game from Les Blues: France to Score in Each Half & France 4+ Corners Each Half priced at 28/1.