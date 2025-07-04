Football betting tips: Women's Euros 1.5pts BTTS in Wales vs Netherlands (17:00) at 5/4 (General) 1pt Sandy Baltimore to score anytime in France vs England (20:00) at 4/1 (bet365) 1pt Lucy Bronze to score or assist in France vs England (20:00) at 4/1 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Wales vs Netherlands Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV: BBC1

Live odds, form and stats It will be experience versus good old fashioned plucky underdog guile in Lucerne on Saturday evening when the 2017 winners, the Netherlands clash with Euros debutantes, Wales. Never having lost their opening Euros group game (WDWD), for just about ever reason on paper, the Dutch are the heavy favourites to scoop all three points, which is why you’ll find them priced at 1/6 for a win, with a draw (if you’re feeling frisky) at 5/1. Now, there’s not much in the way of direct head-to-head between the Orange Lionesses and the Dragons, with their last competitive matches coming in 2007 and 2008, and save for a pair of friendlies the following decade, the two have little in the way of a shared history. Unsurprisingly, it’s the Dutch who do come out on top if you pour through the records, but Wales have come a long way since, and to be fair, so have the Dutch. So, it’s easier to look at their recent (separate) histories.

Wales are featuring at the tournament for the first time

For the Netherlands, things haven’t quite been the same since Sarina Wiegman departed her role after leading her nation to Euro glory and then their first World Cup final two years later (in 2019). There is plenty of quality in the Dutch team but the results have tended to be a little up and down, with the team unable to post a clean sheet in their last ten outings, although they’ve rarely been shy about scoring over that time either. So, yes, I am once again suggesting you look at BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 5/4. CLICK HERE to bet on Wales vs Netherlands with Sky Bet Whilst the Dutch have plenty of players who know where the net is, it’s Lineth Beerensteyn who comes into the tournament in the best form for the Dutch you’ll find her at 7/2 to score first. On the other side of the coin (or pitch), Wales have come along leaps and bounds over the last few years and pulled off more than one surprise in qualifying to reach their first major tournament. But since those qualifying wins over Slovakia and Ireland, the Dragons are without a win, but wait, don’t write them off yet because although they’ve been unable to find those elusive three points, they’ve seldom been overawed in the Nations League. Drawn into a group with Italy, Sweden and Denmark, the Dragons did well to keep all three opponents close only beaten by more than one goal on one occasion when Italy very much did get away from them in a 4-1 win which was, surprisingly, the outlier. If Wales can keep their nerves at bay and channel their Nations League form, they could yet give the former champions a serious headache at the Allmend Stadion. But trying to hammer down just where a Welsh goal could come from is no easy thing with four different goalscorers in their last five games, although three of those goals have come in the second half of games so, if it does happen, it may well be a substitute to seal some history.

France vs England Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats The title defence for the current champions starts here and it’s against a team they couldn’t buy a win against for 43 years (something finally righted at the 2017 Euros), but plenty of water has flowed under that particular bridge (or Channel, if you will) in the eight years since. Indeed, now when they meet, England and France usually trade results, as can be seen in their last two meetings in the 2024 Nations League, with France winning 2-1 in Newcastle before England bested their neighbours by the same score in Saint-Étienne the following week. It’s a bit of a coin flip really. Some 15ish years ago, France were touted as the next big thing, since sliced baguettes, but a run of six (SIX) major tournament quarter-final exits followed before France finally made it back to the last four at the last Euros. And if you’re thinking it was probably a bittersweet defeat against Germany, they were in Milton Keynes so... Although relatively consistent at European Championships, and ever-present since their first appearance in 1997, Les Bleues have a habit of starting strongly – and usually posting their best result in the first game – and slowly petering out: so, it’s bad news, England.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto can fire in the goals for France

I’ve said it about almost all nations at this Euros, but France’s talent is found in the forward areas with Les Bleues a little lighter at the back, not least with centre back stalwart, Wendie Renard left at home for this tournament and replacement captain, Griedge Mbock a doubt with a knock. However, between Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani and Sandy Baltimore, France shouldn’t fail to score. Coming into the tournament with the best goalscoring form for her country, Chelsea’s BALTIMORE priced at 4/1 to SCORE ANYTIME should be on everyone’s radar. CLICK HERE to bet on France vs England with Sky Bet The favourites (according to the odds setters at least) for this match are the reigning European champions in England. The Lionesses come into the tournament with patchier form than their opposition however, and have struggled to put winning runs together (outside of major tournaments), but as well as the sizeable amount England have grown in confidence since beating France back in 2017, the team is replete with talent. The goals for England come from all across the pitch with 11 different players finding the back of the next this calendar year and in many respects, Sarina Wiegman is rather spoilt for choice in the attacking areas. And thanks to a friendly (7-0) thrashing of Jamaica last week, that saw both Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway open their accounts for the year, England are overflowing with confidence.

Lucy Bronze and Sarina Wiegman

Whilst it would make sense to look to a creative force like Lauren James or Lauren Hemp to bang an assist in Switzerland (and they may well), in vintage form for England, Lucy Bronze has three assists and three goals for England this year and might be a sensible bet at 4/1 TO SCORE OR ASSIST. There is rarely love lost between England and France when they meet with their clashes turning increasingly feisty, shall we say, with three penalties scored and 12 yellow cards handed out across their last three meetings. Regardless of whether or not it lands in the back of the net, if a penalty is taken in Zurich, you can land a 15/8 bet (a penalty scored is currently 5/2) and Paddy Power are offering 4/6 for three or more yellows. And speaking of that bookmaker, they’ve a number of England specials running for the Euros, with Ella Toone to score 1 or more goals currently offered at 10/11 and certainly not the worst deal I’ve ever heard. So you’ve gotten this far and I haven’t leant one way or the other on a match winner and that’s because I’m not going to. Both teams are well capable of a win, and both will feel comfortable enough coming up against each other, and there is little in either’s recent form to point to an obvious favourite for this one.