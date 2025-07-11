Sweden vs Germany

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats

I’m about to say, I fancy Sweden to win this game, top the group and ending up on the slightly kinder side of the draw, so before we even get started, I’ll also mention the 3/1 odds for Sweden to reach the final.

There are national teams who’ve met more frequently than Sweden and Germany (Sweden and Denmark for instance and convenience), but almost half of their 31 meetings have come at major tournaments with Saturday’s game marking their 15th tournament meeting.

Having won two of their first three (at the 1991 and 1995 World Cups), Sweden would have to wait 24 years before they beat Germany at a tournament again, after nine losses and one scoreless draw.

It might seem over the top but at the time (the 2019 World Cup) it was talked about like Sweden finally slaying a demon and beating a team who so frequently bounced them from major tournaments.

That was then, things have changed a lot for both over the last six years, and this is now. However, you can find that historical dominance playing its part when looking at the match odds for the clash that will decided who tops Group C, with Germany coming in as 5/4 favourites, to Sweden’s 9/5.

What we’ve seen so far this Euros is a Sweden team that is playing good football, it’s confident but a little wasteful.

Conversely, Germany look more like a team in pre-season; they’re unsettled but the muscle memory is doing enough to get them through, but improvements are needed.

But based purely on watching all of the games so far, it’s hard to look past a SWEDEN WIN, and remember, Blågult only need a draw to top the group.

So, where’s the value? Kosovare Asllani has been a key figure for Sweden so far this tournament and the captain has been bagging assists for fun, and you’ll find her priced at 21/10 to score or assist.

In both of Germany’s game so far, we’ve seen Jule Brand assist Lea Schüller and while Brand is priced at 11/2 to grab an assist, I do think Sweden will be diverting a good amount of attention to keeping her quiet.

The tournament has suddenly started producing penalties, and having turned the tide against Denmark from the spot, you can find Sjoeke Nüsken priced at 7/1 to score anytime, or more simply, a bet on a penalty to be taken returns at 7/4.

Christian Wück has been keen on bringing Giovanna Hoffmann into games in the second half and although she’s yet to score this Euros, the Leipzig woman brings more physicality into the box and is at 7/1 to score last.

Of course for Sweden, who’ve had so much joy with crosses into the box, even ignoring how sloppy Germany have looked at the back, if Stina Blackstenius can get her finishing into a better place, she is likely to cause all sorts of problems to the unsettled German backline. Priced at 5/2 to score anytime, if you’re looking for a bigger gamble, you can find the Arsenal centre forward at 18/1 to net a brace.

And on the #WhatOddsPaddy, I’m unsurprisingly looking at the 16/1 shot of Stina Blackstenius to Score First for Sweden & Lea Schüller to Score First for Germany.