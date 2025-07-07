Spain vs Belgium

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Monday

TV: ITV1

As expected, Spain kicked off their Euro bid with a comfortable win over Portugal on what must have been an emotionally charged day for the Navigators.

Rushing to a 4-0 lead before the break, La Roja eased off the pedal in the second half but would have been well capable of scoring more if they’d really been flexing their muscles.

Against Belgium – another team they’ve met twice in the Nations League this year – you can expect a similarly dominant performance.

It is well worth noting that the first time they met the Red Flames, in Valencia, back in February, it was Belgium who took a 2-0 lead before being hauled back at the death with the hosts eventually winning 3-2 thanks to two stoppage time strikes.

Their second win was a little more straightforward – a 5-1 run out – but again, it was one of the many games in which the current world champions couldn’t keep a clean sheet.

A far cry from Spain’s opening day success at these Euros, Belgium would have been disappointed after their narrow loss to Italy and will go into this one knowing they need something, even if it is an uphill battle.

So, where’s the value? Well, Spain are overwhelming favourites at 1/50, so it’s not there but again, it will be looking more at the goal-specific side of things.

Last time out, Esther González fired in her sixth brace of the calendar year which is six in 18 matches.

In fact, the striker has found the back of the net 16 times since the start of the year so is again one to look to for goals, either at 3/1 to score first or at 11/4 to net her seventh brace of 2025.

Having made her international debut last year, at the tender age of 31, Cristina Martín-Prieto was the player to strike in the 96th minute to claim that first Nations League win over Belgium back in February, and she came off the bench to round out the scoring against Portugal last week, the striker is currently priced at 7/2 to score last.

Increasingly, one of my favourite bets to look at this tournament - 'To Score And Win' - has all sorts of fun for Spanish players, and after such a vintage performance against Portugal, I’d veer towards ALEXIA PUTELLAS TO SCORE AND SPAIN TO WIN at evens.

If you think Spain will net in both halves, you’ll find modest returns at 2/7.

Of course, I haven’t talked much about Belgium here, but as we saw against Italy, there’s only so much attacking power at their fingertips and against a dominant Spain team, their chances are low.

That being said, two of three the goals they scored against the same opposition in the NL were late in the day, if you think they can match that feat, and find the back of the net after the break (assuming at least one Spanish second half goal), both teams to score in the 2nd half is currently priced at 3/1.

As I said last week, the most likely goalscorer would be Tessa Wullaert who is at 13/2 to score anytime.