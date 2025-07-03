Football betting tips: Women's Euro
1pt BTTS in Germany vs Poland (20:00) at 7/4 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet)
Germany vs Poland
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
It’s been a moment, so let me say, Germany’s form before a tournament is usually a footnote rather than a litmus sheet, although they have five Nations League wins and one draw (2-2 against the Netherlands in February) this calendar year, netting 26 goals and conceding just four.
Germany also tend to be a team that likes to hit the ground running in tournaments and has frequently served up drubbings, especially when facing a debutante, which might be why you’ll find Poland priced at 22/1 for a win and the eight-time winners at a measly 1/25.
While it was under a different [Germany] coach, these teams have meet recently, in Euro qualifying back in 2024 with Germany winning 4-1 and 3-1.
Since then, Germany have fallen into step under Christian Wück and started playing some very fun attacking football, with a variety of different goalscorers.
If you’re looking for a familiar name to find the back of the net for Germany, look no further than Lea Schuller who is currently 11/4 to bag a brace. Building up some solid form over the last season, you can find Schuller at 8/1 for tournament top goalscorer (Paddy Power) too.
Wück's attacking football has been a delight but it has also left Germany a little prone at the back so I’d stay away from win to nil markets to Germany but rather look at BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 7/4.
If you’re looking for a particular goalscorer for Poland, even though Biało-czerwone have been sharing their goals out across the team as of late, it’s got to be captain and top goalscorer, Ewa Pajor currently at 11/2 to score anytime.
Basically, expect goals in this one.
Already advised
1pt Stina Blackstenius to score & Sweden to win (17:00) at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Denmark vs Sweden
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Friday
- TV: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
Sweden, and I will say it about Germany too in a moment, are a team that tend to settle into a tournament regardless of form coming into it but it’s equally worth noting that the Swedes have been rocking and rolling like Jagger in their last pair of games, including a 6-1 win over...Denmark!
As said in the outright preview, although Sweden are comfortably ahead in the head-to-head with the Danes (by a ratio of about 2:1), it’s rare to see blow outs when the two meet, even if an outlier would have also been a nice little momentum spring for the Swedes.
Unsurprisingly with their recent form, h2h and better tournament history, Sweden should return at 1/2 for a win.
As always, I hear you asking about goalscorers, so let me direct you to STINA BLACKSTENIUS, who has carved out a niche for scoring key goals for both club and country, alongside netting a hat-trick in that previously mentioned 6-1 win.
The forward may be 9/2 to strike first, but I would personally be more inclined to look at the 'TO SCORE AND WIN' markets with Blackstenius + Sweden win offering returns at 7/4.
Managing a clean sheet during just two of their seven matches this calendar month, and lacking some of their former defensive solidity, Sweden are susceptible to conceding and if you’re looking for a Danish goalscorer, although captain Pernille Harder has often been the one to terrorise teams, it’s Real Madrid’s Signe Bruun who comes into the Euros in better form for her national team and is currently 9/2 to score anytime.
Not only that, but Harder at 7/1 (bet365) to nab an assist during the game.
Odds correct at 1615 BST (03/07/25)
