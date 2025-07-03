Germany vs Poland

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats

It’s been a moment, so let me say, Germany’s form before a tournament is usually a footnote rather than a litmus sheet, although they have five Nations League wins and one draw (2-2 against the Netherlands in February) this calendar year, netting 26 goals and conceding just four.

Germany also tend to be a team that likes to hit the ground running in tournaments and has frequently served up drubbings, especially when facing a debutante, which might be why you’ll find Poland priced at 22/1 for a win and the eight-time winners at a measly 1/25.

While it was under a different [Germany] coach, these teams have meet recently, in Euro qualifying back in 2024 with Germany winning 4-1 and 3-1.

Since then, Germany have fallen into step under Christian Wück and started playing some very fun attacking football, with a variety of different goalscorers.

If you’re looking for a familiar name to find the back of the net for Germany, look no further than Lea Schuller who is currently 11/4 to bag a brace. Building up some solid form over the last season, you can find Schuller at 8/1 for tournament top goalscorer (Paddy Power) too.

Wück's attacking football has been a delight but it has also left Germany a little prone at the back so I’d stay away from win to nil markets to Germany but rather look at BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 7/4.

If you’re looking for a particular goalscorer for Poland, even though Biało-czerwone have been sharing their goals out across the team as of late, it’s got to be captain and top goalscorer, Ewa Pajor currently at 11/2 to score anytime.

Basically, expect goals in this one.