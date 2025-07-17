Football betting tips: Women's Euro 1pt Alexia Putellas to assist at 15/8 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Spain vs Switzerland Kick-off: 20:00 BST

TV: BBC1

Live odds, form and stats The good news, looking ahead to the third quarter final, is that we finally have an easier game to predict. Yes, it’s a nice story but there’s little hope for the hosts against the current world champions. Having vastly different group stages, Switzerland made it out of Group A on goal difference alone, having only won one match (2-0 vs Iceland), after losing 2-1 to Norway and drawing with Finland on match day three. Although the hosts haven’t played that well, they have also played some of their best football this summer, which sounds several more alarm bells. With four goals in their first three games (from four different goalscorers), they are quite the contrast to their quarter-final opponents, Spain.

The control and finish 🤤



🇪🇸 Simply sublime from Esther González 👏#WEURO2025 || @SEFutbolFem pic.twitter.com/AobS3hLAVi — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 7, 2025

Finding the back of the net 14 times during their first three games, through nine different goalscorers, Spain have been flying in attack and continue to lead the way as the outright tournament favourite – La Roja now down to 8/11 to claim the title. The recent head-to-head between the two is unpleasantly one-sided, with Spain emphatically knocking the Swiss out (5-1) of the round of 16 at the World Cup two summers ago, the pair then met twice in the Nations League with Spain claiming a 5-0 win at home, followed by a 7-1 win in Zürich. There is some good news for the Swiss however, and it’s not just how well they’ve responded to their hosting duties, clearly given a boost by the faithful home fans but they have bested Spain in the past, admittedly, it was 2012 but attacker Ana-Maria Crnogorčević who scored the third in their 4-3 remains in the Swiss squad, albeit, as a defender. The best odds you’ll find on Switzerland to do the unthinkable and win in 90 minutes are 22/1, with Spain returning at just 1/12 for a win. Realistically, the best the Swiss can hope for is a goal – as they’ve managed in each game – and a more respectable loss than they’ve already suffered against La Roja this decade, but even that won’t be easy. As I’ve said every Spain game this Euros, the value is all around the goalscorers and with 11 different players involved in goals for La Roja so far, well, it’s open season. Leading the charge for the Golden Boot with four goals (one ahead of countrywoman, ALEXIA PUTELLAS), Esther González should be starting and will likely be too much for the home defence to handle but her reputation has preceded her with the odds makers and is priced quite poorly: 8/13 to score anytime or 8/11 to Score and Win.

However, if you shift focus to Both Players to Score with Esther and Alexia, you’ll find bets returning at 3/1. Alexia also has four assists in three outings so far, and priced at 15/8 to ASSIST ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to bet on Spain vs Switzerland with Sky Bet As the game does feel so very one-sided, it’s hard to inflate a potential return on single bets, as even things like a half-time/full-time with Spain winning both halves is only priced at 1/3, or the game to have Over 3.5 goals at 4/7. Although one of the weakest teams at the Euros in attack, there are goals out there for Switzerland as Spain have been so porous at the back, it’s just a bit of a faff trying to work out who is most likely for the hosts with Geraldine Reuteler playing a little further back, although with a goal and assist so far this summer, the Frankfurt woman is priced at 10/3 to score or assist and might be the best hope for return from a Swiss attacking POV. Otherwise, there’s teenage sensation Sydney Schertenleib to nab an anytime assist at 12/1. Far from nailed on, I do think this is another good game for a both to score bet but would only look to the Spain to win and both to score double at 13/10. For a combined bet, I’d suggest looking at Spain to Win Each Half, Putellas to Score & Spain to Have Most Corners in Each Half which is priced at 11/2.