Football betting tips: Women's Euro
1pt Elena Linari to be carded in Italy vs Spain (20:00) at 10/1 (bet365)
1pt Diana Silva to score or assist in Portugal vs Belgium (20:00) at 7/4 (bet365)
Italy vs Spain
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday
- TV: BBC1
- Live odds, form and stats
When looking at Italy vs Spain, first and foremost, we need to talk about intangibles again, we need to consider how Italy have conducted themselves at the Euros so far and what that could mean for this match with their progression on the line.
What we’ve seen from Le Azzurre is a surprising level of nervousness, more like you see from teams in the knockout rounds, rather than a side relaxed and playing at their best.
If we consider the head-to-head of the two, Italy’s recent form, specifically under Andrea Soncin, has been fantastic against Spain, having won one (3-2) and drawn 1-1 in October.
If we go back a little further, we run into some more draws (0-0s and 1-1s) as well as one or two goal games, with Spain having come out on top more this century.
But what does that mean for this game? Well it is possible that Italy have more mirrored their opposition this tournament, so, playing Belgium not at their best and Portugal below their usual level too, lowered what the Azzurre could do and when facing Spain, we should see Italy raise their level, right?
Ahead of the tournament, I was excited for this game, I know that Italy can get a result against Spain but how their first two games went and now as they’re playing for their tournament life after Diana Gomes’ late equaliser, I think the anxiety will be ramping up.
Which is the long way of saying, Italy might be tempting at 8/1, but the bookmakers look correct again on making Spain a 2/9 chance.
Alexia Putellas has been in scintillating form so far this tournament and assuming she plays a good chunk of the game, we’re well likely to see her involved in goals so I would look at her 'To Score or Assist' at 4/7, or even a Both Players to Score bet which returns at 9/2 if both her and Esther González score.
Likewise, if both Esther and Cristiana Girelli find the back of the net for their respective nations, you can net a return at 12/1.
Although a draw would be enough for Italy (assuming Portugal beat Belgium, more on that below), and they do have experience of keeping La Roja at bay, I think this is one that will produce a few goals for Spain, so looking at the To Score and Win markets could be a smart strategy, and with second different goalscorers already this Euros, you’ll not struggle for options.
Slightly more vindicated over the second matchdays, I’m again saying Both Teams to Score and for this one, you’re looking at 10/11.
It’s also well worth noting that Italy haven’t had a clean disciplinary record this tournament (with four yellows so far) and I can see another being handed out, especially if Le Azzurre end up getting frustrated with themselves and overzealous at the back, so it could be worth looking at an ELENA LINARI TO BE CARDED at 10/1.
Jumping back over to Paddy Power’s #WhatOddsPaddy’s specials, I’d look to another low value combination of Spain to Win; Spain Most Corners & Italy Most Cards, which is priced at 7/4.
Portugal vs Belgium
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday
- TV: BBC iPlayer
- Live odds, form and stats
Looking at the head-to-head between Portugal and Belgium, we don’t have to go back that far to find the last time these two nations meet as they’ve been in the same Nations League group this season, and have a win a piece.
Indeed, it’s Portugal who’ve won two of the last three, after a few years of Belgium usually winning 1-0, with a draw in the mix for good measure.
Belgium will be disappointed with how their Euros have gone so far and having beaten Portugal 3-0 in their last meeting would have been targeting this game as one they can work out their frustration on.
But wait, because I want to talk about intangibles yet again.
I think we saw a lot of emotion from the Navigators in their draw against Italy, and even though they had Patrícia Morais to thank for making some massive saves, they managed to hold on and snatch a point to keep their Euro hopes alive.
The games have also been kind to Portugal in their order, getting Spain out of the way first, allowed them to grow into the tournament rather than trying to hold on as Italy will be.
There is a lot of emotion behind this Portugal team right now and that is intangible going into this game, even though they know a win might not be enough - there is a fight in them.
So again, the long way of saying, Portugal to win at 4/5 might be the way to go. If you read my long preview for their Nations League game against England, you’ll know Portugal do possess a handful of attacking weaponry and for this one, I can see DIANA SILVA being key and the attacker is currently 7/4 TO SCORE OR ASSIST.
I like Portugal to score first at 4/7, and to build momentum through the game knowing they need to do some work on their current GD.
Well involved in Portugal’s better football this Nations League, I’m also looking at Joana Marchão to bag an assist at 10/3 and, of course, Jéssica Silva to score anytime priced at 5/1.
Of course, we saw some better football from Belgium against Spain, including a couple of goals and likewise with them heading out regardless of this result, there is nothing for the Red Flames to lose so they should be able to go out and attack.
Having scored first last time these two nations met last month, as well as firing in the first equaliser against Spain, centre-back Justine Vanhaevermaet is at 8/1 to score anytime.
Your multiple punt for this one is Tessa Wullaert Score in The First Half & Portugal Win at 16/1 with Paddy Power.
Odds correct at 1815 BST (10/07/25)
