Italy vs Spain

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV: BBC1

Live odds, form and stats

When looking at Italy vs Spain, first and foremost, we need to talk about intangibles again, we need to consider how Italy have conducted themselves at the Euros so far and what that could mean for this match with their progression on the line.

What we’ve seen from Le Azzurre is a surprising level of nervousness, more like you see from teams in the knockout rounds, rather than a side relaxed and playing at their best.

If we consider the head-to-head of the two, Italy’s recent form, specifically under Andrea Soncin, has been fantastic against Spain, having won one (3-2) and drawn 1-1 in October.

If we go back a little further, we run into some more draws (0-0s and 1-1s) as well as one or two goal games, with Spain having come out on top more this century.

But what does that mean for this game? Well it is possible that Italy have more mirrored their opposition this tournament, so, playing Belgium not at their best and Portugal below their usual level too, lowered what the Azzurre could do and when facing Spain, we should see Italy raise their level, right?

Ahead of the tournament, I was excited for this game, I know that Italy can get a result against Spain but how their first two games went and now as they’re playing for their tournament life after Diana Gomes’ late equaliser, I think the anxiety will be ramping up.

Which is the long way of saying, Italy might be tempting at 8/1, but the bookmakers look correct again on making Spain a 2/9 chance.

Alexia Putellas has been in scintillating form so far this tournament and assuming she plays a good chunk of the game, we’re well likely to see her involved in goals so I would look at her 'To Score or Assist' at 4/7, or even a Both Players to Score bet which returns at 9/2 if both her and Esther González score.

Likewise, if both Esther and Cristiana Girelli find the back of the net for their respective nations, you can net a return at 12/1.

Although a draw would be enough for Italy (assuming Portugal beat Belgium, more on that below), and they do have experience of keeping La Roja at bay, I think this is one that will produce a few goals for Spain, so looking at the To Score and Win markets could be a smart strategy, and with second different goalscorers already this Euros, you’ll not struggle for options.

Slightly more vindicated over the second matchdays, I’m again saying Both Teams to Score and for this one, you’re looking at 10/11.

It’s also well worth noting that Italy haven’t had a clean disciplinary record this tournament (with four yellows so far) and I can see another being handed out, especially if Le Azzurre end up getting frustrated with themselves and overzealous at the back, so it could be worth looking at an ELENA LINARI TO BE CARDED at 10/1.

Jumping back over to Paddy Power’s #WhatOddsPaddy’s specials, I’d look to another low value combination of Spain to Win; Spain Most Corners & Italy Most Cards, which is priced at 7/4.