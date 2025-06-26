Three years after lifting the trophy in front of a sell-out Wembley crowd, England head to Switzerland looking to defend their Women's European Championship title.

Sarina Wiegman's side have continued to perform at an elite level. They were beaten in the 2023 World Cup final but did get the better of Brazil on penalties to win the Finalissima in the same year. It's no surprise that they come into this latest edition fancied to progress to the latter stages once again. But world champions Spain will stand in their way, looking to deny England glory as they did two years ago in Sydney. France and Germany are two other nations expected to put together a serious charge to the trophy, with the Netherlands and Sweden making up the remainder of the front runners in the betting markets.

England will be hoping to retain their trophy

When does the Women's Euro start? Women's Euro 2025 begins when Iceland face Finland (17:00 BST) on Wednesday July 2, with the final taking place on Sunday July 27.

Where is Women’s Euro 2025? Switzerland are the host nation for Women's Euro 2025. They have featured in the last two tournaments before hosting the 2025 edition.

Which home nations have qualified? England and Wales are the two home nations who have qualified for the tournament.

Which group are the home nations in? England and Wales are both in Group D, alongside France and the Netherlands.

What are the groups? A total of 16 teams head to the tournament and they are split into four groups of four. They are as follows: Group A Switzerland

Norway

Iceland

Finland Group B Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Italy Group C Germany

Poland

Denmark

Sweden Group D France

ENGLAND

WALES

Netherlands

Which dates do England play on? England will have to wait a few days after the initial kick-off to get their tournament underway (all times BST). July 5 – France vs England (20:00)

– France vs England (20:00) July 9 – England vs Netherlands (17:00)

– England vs Netherlands (17:00) July 13 – England vs Wales (20:00)

Which dates do Wales play on? As Wales are in Group D alongside England, they will feature on the same days in the group stage (all times BST). July 5 – Wales vs Netherlands (17:00)

July 9 – France vs Wales (20:00)

July 13 – England vs Wales (20:00)

What is England's route to the final? Should England progress as Group D winners, as the bookmakers expect them to, their route to another final appearance will be: July 19 – England vs Group C runner-up (quarter-final)

– England vs Group C runner-up (quarter-final) July 23 – Semi-final

– Semi-final July 27 – Final Should England progress as Group D runners-up, their route will be: July 17 – Winner Group C vs England (quarter-final)

– Winner Group C vs England (quarter-final) July 22 – Semi-final

– Semi-final July 27 – Final The same would apply to Wales, although they are priced as significant outsiders.

Who are the favourites to win Women's Euro 2025? England head into the tournament as the current holders, and they are fancied in the betting to enjoy another strong international tournament. But the Lionesses are the second-favourites at 4/1 (as of June 26) with Spain clear at the top of the market (9/4). France and Germany (both in at 5/1) are considered the other major contenders. Women's Euro 2025 winners odds (via Sky Bet): Spain - 2/1

England - 7/2

Germany - 5/1

France - 5/1

Sweden - 16/1

Netherlands - 16/1 Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/06/25)

Where can I find an outright preview? You can find an outright preview for Women's Euro 2025, alongside daily previews throughout the tournament, on Sporting Life. Our outright preview is live now - which you can access BY CLICKING HERE.

When are the key group stage games? The group stage starts on July 2 (17:00) and concludes on July 13 (20:00). The key games are: Spain vs Portugal – July 3 at 20:00

France vs England – July 5 at 20:00

England vs Netherlands – July 9 at 17:00

Sweden vs Germany – July 12 at 20:00

Netherlands vs France – July 13 at 20:00

Is there any crossover with other tournaments? Yes. The start of Women’s Euro 2025 sees crossover with the conclusion of the Club World Cup. The quarter-finals of that competition take place across July 4-5, with the final on July 13 (20:00).

Is the tournament televised? Yes. BBC and ITV are sharing the rights to make games free-to-air for those in the UK.