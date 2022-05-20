Holders Barcelona take on record-winners Lyon in the Women's Champions League final at Juventus Stadium on Saturday. Our expert Joe Rindl has two best bets.

Football betting tips: Women's Champions League final 1pt Barcelona to win and over 3.5 goals at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Hergerberg to have 2 or more shots on target at 11/2 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Is there a more dominant team in world football right now than Barcelona Femeni? Nobody has come close to them in Spain’s Primera Division. Barcelona won all 30 of their league matches this season, scoring 159 goals and conceding just 11. They strolled to the title, 24 points ahead of Real Sociedad in second. Jonatan Giráldez’s side are the Champions League holders and are the 1/4 favourites to win the title this time around as they look to complete their second-consecutive treble. In Europe this season they have continued their remarkable, ruthless form. They smashed Arsenal, Koge and Hoffenheim in the group stages by a combined score of 24-1.

In the knockouts they beat Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate in front of a world record 91,648 supporters before thumbing Wolfsburg 5-3 in the final four. They did lose their second leg to the Germans 2-0, their only defeat of the season, although they were 5-1 up after their first match and never looked like not progressing. Barcelona can rely on the talent of captain and midfielder Alexia Putellas, the reigning UEFA Women's Player of the Year, Ballon d'Or Féminin recipient, and Best FIFA Women's Player. The Spaniard is the competition’s joint-top scorer with 10 goals in as many games.

There was once a time not so long ago when Lyon were the immovable elite of the women’s game. The team has won seven Champions League titles, including a record five successive titles from 2016 to 2020 - beating Barca in the 2019 final. They also collected 14 consecutive domestic league titles from 2007 to 2020. Last season they fell just short to Paris St-Germain, losing the league title by a single point. This campaign though they were unforgiving, winning 19 of their 20 Division 1 matches (scoring 74 and conceding eight) to win title number 15. They also edged past their French rivals 5-3 on aggregate in a thrilling Champions League semi-final to complete their revenge. Norway striker and top scorer Ada Hegerberg was on target in a frantic second leg.

Both these sides are incredibly strong. But I feel it’s a case of Lyon being good; Barcelona being even better. While Lyon were going toe-to-toe with the likes of Juventus in the quarters and Bayern Munich in the groups, Barca have been smashing every team put in front of them this season. They should be backed with confidence ihere, so I am surprised to see BARCA TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS at 5/2 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Barcelona to win and over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet That price is far too long considering that bet has come through in eight of Barca's 10 WUCL matches this season and in three of their four knockout ties.

